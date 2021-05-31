This is Europe’s unfinished landmark you’d most like to see

The Sagrada Família in Barcelona is widely considered Europe’s most famous building site. The basilica has been under construction since 1882. By the time its architect, Antoni Gaudí, died in 1926, only one of the 18 towers and one of the three facades Gaudí had envisioned were completed. But the Sagrada Família is not the only one of its kind: Europe is full of unfinished architectural masterpieces.

You got in touch with us to let us know which incomplete building in Europe you would like to visit. We received mail from around the world. Thank you to all participants!

Among all these responses, we drew one to be gifted our book “111 Extreme Place in Europe That You Shouldn’t Miss”. And the winner is Artur Z. from Warsaw in Poland. He would love to see Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.