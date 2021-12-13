'This event, in all respects, was off the charts': Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said about 50 had died in his state alone, bringing the suspected death toll across ravaged states to 64. So far, 60 workers presumed dead at a candle factory were located.
The president outlined a comprehensive plan to provide shelter and care to the thousands affected by Hurricane Ida's damage. At least 20 people died as the remants of the storm hit the northeast.
Tornadoes hit Kentucky, Illinois and several other states, leaving at least 70 dead, according to officials. US President Joe Biden authorized emergency federal aid for the disaster.
