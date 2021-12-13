 ′This event, in all respects, was off the charts′: Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 11.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

'This event, in all respects, was off the charts': Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci

Watch video 03:04

More in the Media Center

Marty James (L), 59, and a neighbor stand in front of his house in Mayfield, Kentucky, on December 12, 2021 after it was destroyed by a tornado. - Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five US states, leaving more than 80 people dead on December 11, 2021 in what President Joe Biden said was one of the largest storm outbreaks in history. (Photo by Cyril JULIEN / AFP)

Kentucky is 'ground zero' in the aftermath of deadly US tornadoes 13.12.2021

The Chinese national emblem hanging on the wall replaces the former Hong Kong emblem at the Legislative chamber in Hong Kong Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The Hong Kong election that's being called a 'selection' 17.12.2021

Ask Derrick: What other types of coronaviruses are out there? 17.12.2021

COVID-19 Special: Vaccination champion Portugal 17.12.2021

More from DW News

From left, candidate Helge Braun, new elected party chairman Friedrich Merz and candidate Norbert Roettgen, attend a press conference of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 to announce the results of a ballot on who will become its new leader. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Top stories in 90 seconds 17.12.2021

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 26: The logos of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are seen at the venue of Yanqing Ice Festival on February 26, 2021 in Beijing, China. The Festival comes at the final day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Winter sports gain in popularity in Chinese schools 17.12.2021

Chilean presidential candidates, from left, Gabriel Boric from the Apruebo Dignidad coalition party, Jose Antonio Kast from the Partido Republicano, Yasna Provoste from the Unidad Constituyente party, Sebastián Sichel of the center-right government coalition, Eduardo Artes of the Partido Comunista-Acción Proletaria y Unión Patriótica, and Marco Henriquez-Ominami from the left-wing Progressive Party, pose for a photo prior to the presidential debate in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Chile will hold its presidential election on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, Pool)

Chile to hold presidential runoff election 17.12.2021

Lithuania seeks EU backing in China row 17.12.2021

Read also

11.12.2021 Twisted metal and chunks of concrete crushing vehicles, are all that is left of the Amazon Hub in Edwardsville, Illinois on Saturday, December 11, 2021. A powerful tornado on Friday, December 10, 2021, leveled the football size plant leaving two dead and several employees missing. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SLP2021121110 BILLxGREENBLATT

US tornadoes: Joe Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky 13.12.2021

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said about 50 had died in his state alone, bringing the suspected death toll across ravaged states to 64. So far, 60 workers presumed dead at a candle factory were located.

A resident wades through a flooded street after the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the area, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Narragansett, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Hurricane Ida: Biden promises emergency relief after storm batters eastern US 02.09.2021

The president outlined a comprehensive plan to provide shelter and care to the thousands affected by Hurricane Ida's damage. At least 20 people died as the remants of the storm hit the northeast.

An overturned tree sits in front of a tornado damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing dozens of people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

US: Biden vows help for states hit by devastating tornadoes 11.12.2021

Tornadoes hit Kentucky, Illinois and several other states, leaving at least 70 dead, according to officials. US President Joe Biden authorized emergency federal aid for the disaster.