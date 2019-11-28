Thieves strike Berlin's Stasi Museum

Berlin's Stasi Museum said Sunday that it had been broken into and robbed during the night, mere days after a major heist at a museum in Dresden. The Stasi Museum showcases artifacts related to former East Germany's notoriously brutal secret police.

The thieves entered the museum by breaking a window on the ground floor, then "smashed several showcases, and stole medals and jewelry," police said, before making off with their haul undetected.

It is unknown at what time of night they entered the building. A museum employee noticed the broken glass in the exhibition rooms on Sunday morning.

Second high-profile robbery in a week

The heist happened just six days after a brazen burglary at the Green Vault museum in Dresden's Royal Palace. Thieves engineered a power outage before smashing a window to enter the premises, where they stole priceless diamond jewelry from the 18th century.

One of the missing pieces is a famous 49-carat stone that belonged to the Saxon leader Augustus II, or Augustus the Strong.

Police in Dresden are offering €500,000 ($550,000) for information leading to either an arrest or recovery of the purloined items. However, there are fears that they may never be recovered. In the illicit jewel trade, large stones are usually cut and redistributed immediately to make them impossible to trace.

