 Theresa May becomes UK′s latest Brexit political casualty

Europe

Theresa May becomes UK's latest Brexit political casualty

Theresa May came into power after the Brexit referendum, yet she never managed to unite the Conservatives. Before stepping down as prime minister, May was one of the most powerful women ever in British politics.

Theresa May's resignation timetable

To call Theresa May's resignation the end of an era would be an exaggeration. After all, she was only the United Kingdom's prime minister for a little over two years.

But she has become the face of one of the most important developments in the history of the country: Brexit. This millstone around her neck ultimately proved to be her downfall. But her last gambit, offering the prospect of a possible second referendum and closer trading arrangements with the EU, triggered a revolt by some Brexit-supporting ministers. In the face of overwhelming and increasingly hostile public and political opposition, May finally caved in to the pressure. 

May moved into 10 Downing Street in July 2016. Her predecessor, David Cameron, had stepped down after a majority of voters opted to leave the European Union on June 23, 2016. Cameron had called the referendum himself, hoping to silence euroskeptics in the UK.

Read moreOpinion: What happened to Brexit architect David Cameron?

  • Boris Johnson

    Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May?

    Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson is the bookmakers' favorite to become Britain's next prime minister. 'BoJo' is widely tipped following stints as mayor of London and as foreign secretary in Theresa May's government. The 54-year-old sparked controversy in 2018 following remarks on women wearing burqas saying that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes.”

  • Dominic Raab

    Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May?

    Dominic Raab

    Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is likely to be Johnson's main rival. The son of a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany, Raab is the second favorite to become the UK's next prime minister. He was widely mocked in 2018 when he said "hadn't quite understood" how reliant UK trade is on the Dover-Calais crossing.

  • David Lidington

    Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May?

    David Lidington

    An ally of Theresa May, Lidington is seen as a potential successor but his pro-remain record, having served as Europe minister from 2010 to 2016, may prevent him from ultimately landing the role. Could yet take over on an interim basis as the Tory party seek a permanent leader.

  • Michael Gove outside 10 Downing Street

    Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May?

    Michael Gove

    A leading driver behind the Brexit campaign, Gove may try again to become Prime Minister after a failed effort to succeed David Cameron in 2016. Gove, who had initially backed Boris Johnson in that contest, withdrew his support and announced his own candidacy.

  • Jeremy Hunt in London

    Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May?

    Jeremy Hunt

    Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is an outside bet. The 52-year-old, who voted to remain in the European Union, has subsequently changed his stance. Since succeeding Johnson in the role of dealing with foreign affairs, he claimed that Brussels came across as "arrogant" during Brexit negotiations.

  • British politician Andrea Leadsom

    Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May?

    Andrea Leadsom

    Andrea Leadsom, who resigned from her cabinet position in the week of May's announcement, is also a contender. Leadsom, who came second in a leadership bid in 2016, was heavily criticized at the time for saying that being a mother would give her an advantage as prime minister. This was seen in a poor light as Theresa May had previously spoken of her anguish at not being able to conceive.

  • Conservative politician Steve Baker

    Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May?

    Steve Baker

    Previously the 150/1 long shot with the bookmakers, Steve Baker's odds have tumbled after he refused to rule out a leadership bid following messages of support from his constituents.


Shewon her first seat in Parliament in 1997 and was chairwoman of the Conservative Party from May 2002 to November 2003. Over the course of her political career, she cultivated an image of decisiveness, unflappability and calm.

Before becoming Britain's second female prime minister, after Margaret Thatcher, May had spent six years and two months as home secretary beginning in 2010 — the longest tenure since James Chuter Ede, who had held the post from early August 1945 to late October 1951.

As home secretary, May made a name for herself with her hard-line positions on immigration, which the government pledged to reduce. In 2015, she gave a controversial speech in which she said immigration made it "impossible to build a cohesive society."

May, however, is also seen as a pragmatist who has taken different positions during her long career in politics. She backed same-sex marriage, for one example.

'Brexit means Brexit'

Effigy of Theresa May at a protest march in London (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

May's stubbornness proved to be her downfall

In the run-up to the 2016 referendum on whether the UK should leave the EU, May had been part of the "Remain" campaign, but, upon becoming prime minister, she sought to reassure those who had voted to leave that she would respect their wishes.

"Brexit means Brexit," May said, and promised to "make a success" of withdrawing from the EU.

During her time as prime minister, several terror attacks occurred in the United Kingdom, and a fire at the 24-story Grenfell Tower killed 72 people in June 2017. May visited the burned-down residential building in London the day after the fire, but didn't meet with survivors. She was harshly criticized and later said she would "always regret that by not meeting them that day, it seemed as though I didn't care." 

Read more: Grenfell disaster highlights UK's infrastructure problems

The fire came just weeks after the early general election May had called — which proved to be a mistake. She had hoped that the vote would strengthen her position in Brexit talks with the EU. Instead, it became a humiliation, with the Conservative Party losing 13 seats and its majority in Parliament, forcing her into a deal with the Northern Irish DUP party to prop up her minority government.

Read more: Understanding the populist narrative

The end of a premiership

Historian Garton Ash: Brexit may be worse for EU than UK

From the beginning May faced criticism from some Conservatives and other long-standing Brexit supporters for her white paper on future trade relations with the European Union. Her plan to have a common rule book with the EU following Britain's withdrawal resulted in the resignations of then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Minister David Davis. His successor Dominic Raab also quit in protest at her withdrawal agreement making incumbent Stephen Barclay the third Brexit minister in the space of two years.

The scuffle about trade rules was only the most recent argument in a long line of disagreements in Parliament and in May's Cabinet about how best to protect national interests during the Brexit negotiations. The other key bone of contention was the so-called Irish backstop, a safety net to ensure an an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the event the UK leaves the EU without securing a deal. Hard-line Brexiteers wanted her to ditch the backstop, arguing that it would handcuff the UK to the EU's customs union indefinitely. Her last, desperate attempt to shore up support for her deal involved weeks of fruitless and ultimately unsuccessful talks with Labour. 

Read more: Brexit: Why is the Irish backstop so controversial?

In the end, the referendum result that had swept May into office has helped bring her down, too.

  • Theresa May, shoe detail, launches her Conservative party leadership campaign at the IET events venue on July 11, 2016 in Birmingham, England.(Copyright: Getty Images/C. Furlong

    Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes

    Theresa May's shoe tick

    Great Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has a thing for leopard print, which was first noted when she wore leopard print heels to a Tory party conference in 2002. "The Sun" tabloid recently published a photo of May's characteristic shoes standing on the heads of male Tory politicians. The headline: "Heel Boys." Politically speaking May is known for taking no nonsense in pushing through reforms.

  • Theresa May and Angela Merkel, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/A.Rain

    Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes

    May meets Merkel

    Theresa May has frequently been compared to German Chancellor Angela Merkel: Both were raised by Protestant clergy fathers, both are childless and are known for their persistence. Merkel, whose endless collection of boxy, often drab pantsuits have earned her a reputation as a fashion dud, simply doesn't comment on clothes. But May is open about her hobby. The two leaders meet in Berlin on July 20.

  • Staff applaud as Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May, and her husband Philip, walk into 10 Downing Street after May had met Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. Copyright: Reuters/S. Rousseau

    Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes

    Style is allowed

    "Theresa May has a subscription to 'Vogue' and the keys to number 10 Downing Street and, unlike any of the post's previous incumbents, she does not see a conflict in that fact," wrote "The Guardian's" Imogen Fox, calling May a "leader who unashamedly enjoys fashion." May is pictured entering 10 Downing Street as the new prime minister on July 13, just after a meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

  • Theresa May's shoes as she poses outside the Houses of Parliament on July 7, 2016 in London, England,Copyright: Getty Images/J. Taylor

    Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes

    A kiss for the Conservatives

    "Kitten heels are to Mrs May what a large bottom is to Kim Kardashian, both embrace their appearance to push their agenda - albeit the former in a more dignified way than the latter," wrote "The Telegraph" earlier this month. But what would Kim say about these bold kiss mouth ballerinas? While the internet has been awash with fashion advice for May, others insist her politics should be the focus.

  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Theresa May at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she invited her to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. Copyright: REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool Reuters/D. Lipinski

    Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes

    Dressed for the Queen

    Theresa May was welcomed by Queen Elizabeth, who appointed her as prime minister on July 13. The Queen is known for her penchant for uni-tone outfits in bold solid colors. Perhaps May's much talked about florescent yellow skirt was a nod to the royal mum's own style.

  • Britain's new Prime Minister Theresa May, left, meets with First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2016, with Scottish saltire flags behind. Prior to the meeting, May said This visit to Scotland is my first as prime minister and I'm coming here to show my commitment to preserving this special union that has endured for centuries. (Pool via AP) | picture-alliance/dpa

    Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes

    A suit statement

    Clothes can carry messages. When Theresa May, on her second full day in office, met Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh, she boldly donned the colors of the Union Jack - complete with stylishly pointed red heels. May had weakly opposed Brexit, but switched camps in the run-up to becoming prime minister. Sturgeon's solid blue suit paired with a white top echoed the Scottish flag.

  • Theresa May's shoes are pictured as she addresses media personnel outside the Cabinet Office in London on June 28, 2015, Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/N. Halle'n

    Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes

    Sparkling steps

    Pictured in June 2015 in London, Theresa May sports bejeweled royal blue flats with tassles. The BBC listed her shoe fetish in its "Seven notable things about the UK's next prime minister." Beyond her closet, May is known for pushing through police reforms and well as increased surveillance policies in a bid to curb terrorism fears. She's said to be a tough, but polite negotiator.

  • Theresa May during day three of the 2016 Henley Royal Regatta. Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/Jonathan Brady

    Theresa May: The (a)politics of clothes

    Accessories: Not just shoes

    May is pictured here at the 2016 Henley Royal Regatta, an annual rowing event on the Thames. She is often seen with elegant hats - which, admittedly, seems typically British. Her attention to details - from head to foot - accentuate her femininity, while other female politicians like Hillary Clinton seem focused on neutrality. Will May's passion for fashion inspire other women in politics?

    Author: Kate Müser


Rob Mudge also contributed to this report

