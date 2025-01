01/09/2025 January 9, 2025

Hundreds of thousands listened in on X as it's CEO Elon Musk hosted a live talk with Alice Weidel, the leader of the far right Alternative for Germany party. Is this free speech, or election interference by the world's richest man? Plus, award-winning author of "Fire Weather," John Vaillant, weighs in on the LA disaster, or what he calls 21st century fire - and why it fits a pattern.