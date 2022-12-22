  1. Skip to content
Image: Christoph Köstlin

The Young Virtuoso Pianist Jan Lisiecki

30 minutes ago

He made his concert debut at the age of nine and quickly earned a reputation as a child prodigy. Today, Canadian Jan Lisiecki ranks among the youngest of the very great pianists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LKVI

When Jan Lisiecki plays the piano, he sounds like a virtuoso with decades of experience. He fills concert halls all over the world, wins prestigious awards and is celebrated by the international press. The New York Times has called his playing "flawless, lyrical and intelligent”.

How can we explain the "mature" interpretations of this young pianist, born in 1995? What makes him special as a person and a musician? What is the secret of his early success?

Arts.21 caught up with Jan Liesicki at a music festival on the island of Usedom in the Baltic Sea. Between walks on the beach and visits to the concert stage, he talked about his love of music, his immense work ethic, and his childhood. He also spoke of the people who ground him, especially his parents, who immigrated to Canada from Poland a few years before he was born and still accompany him on most concert tours. For him, playing the piano unlocks an "infinite spectrum of joy, pain and suffering and all human emotions", which may be one explanation for his sophisticated playing.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 24.12.2022 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 25.12.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 25.12.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 25.12.2022 – 22:30 UTC
MON 26.12.2022 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 27.12.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 25.12.2022 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 27.12.2022 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

