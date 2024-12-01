  1. Skip to content
The X-59 Quesst and the dream of quiet supersonic flight

Derrick Williams
January 12, 2024

Many fighter jets have speeds more than twice the speed of sound, but airliners are banned from supersonic flight because of the sonic boom. Now NASA is rolling out a quiet aircraft that could help put ultrafast commercial travel back on the table.

