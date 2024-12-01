The X-59 Quesst and the dream of quiet supersonic flight

ScienceUnited States of AmericaThe X-59 Quesst and the dream of quiet supersonic flightTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceUnited States of AmericaDerrick Williams01/12/2024January 12, 2024Many fighter jets have speeds more than twice the speed of sound, but airliners are banned from supersonic flight because of the sonic boom. Now NASA is rolling out a quiet aircraft that could help put ultrafast commercial travel back on the table.https://p.dw.com/p/4bAsoAdvertisement