The Wounds of War - Mine-Clearing in Sri Lanka

After decades of civil war, over a million landmines remain in the ground in Sri Lanka. Women are on the frontline of the demining effort.

Fifteen years after Sri Lanka's brutal civil war, its northern lands remain littered with deadly landmines. They are a haunting reminder of the conflict’s survivors, who lost everything. Despite this, women like Chandradevi and Sasireka, war widows and single mothers, are taking on the perilous task of demining - rebuilding their lives and their communities, one patch of land at a time. A report by DW’s Akanksha Saxena.