The Wounds of War - Mine-Clearing in Sri Lanka
Fifteen years after Sri Lanka's brutal civil war, its northern lands remain littered with deadly landmines. They are a haunting reminder of the conflict’s survivors, who lost everything. Despite this, women like Chandradevi and Sasireka, war widows and single mothers, are taking on the perilous task of demining - rebuilding their lives and their communities, one patch of land at a time. A report by DW’s Akanksha Saxena.