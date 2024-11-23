  1. Skip to content
The Wounds of War - Mine-Clearing in Sri Lanka

Akanksha Saxena
November 23, 2024

After decades of civil war, over a million landmines remain in the ground in Sri Lanka. Women are on the frontline of the demining effort.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nLUQ

Fifteen years after Sri Lanka's brutal civil war, its northern lands remain littered with deadly landmines. They are a haunting reminder of the conflict’s survivors, who lost everything. Despite this, women like Chandradevi and Sasireka, war widows and single mothers, are taking on the perilous task of demining - rebuilding their lives and their communities, one patch of land at a time. A report by DW’s Akanksha Saxena.

