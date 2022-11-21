The world's most visited pilgrimage sites
With most coronavirus restrictions lifted across the word, tourism is picking up. This week, we present some of the world's most popular pilgrimages sites, including a few unconventional picks.
St Peter's Basilica, Italy
For hundreds of years, pious Catholics from all corners of the world have travelled to Rome's St Peter's Basilica. Each year, some 20 million embark on the religious pilgrimage, making it one of the world's most visited sites. The church is dedicated to Peter the Apostle.
Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem
Judaism, Islam and Christianity all regard Jerusalem as a holy city. It was here that the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem once stood. Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam. And Christians revere the city for places of worship like the Church of the Holy Sepulchre (pictured).
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Up until the coronavirus pandemic, the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela used to be visited by more than 200,000 pilgrims completing the Camino de Santiago trail each year. Most recently, visitor numbers have recovered, though locals also complain of growing noise, littering and vandalism.
Lourdes, France
Water from the Grotto of Massabielle, in Lourdes, France, is thought to possess healing properties. This belief stems from the year 1858, when a 14-year-old reported a Marian apparition. Since then, numerous miraculous healings have been reported there. Each year, some 5 million pilgrims flock to Lourdes.
Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Usually, each year, over two million Muslims converge on Mecca to begin the annual Hajj pilgrimage. After several fatal accidents, organizers developed an elaborate system to better manage the flow of worshippers. During the coronavirus pandemic, however, the Hajj pilgrimage was limited to several thousand Saudi citizens.
Lumbini, Nepal
Lumbini is the place where, according to Buddhist tradition, Siddhartha Gautama was born. The Nepalese town is located at the foot of the Himalayas, near the Indian border. Annually, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims gather at Lumbini's Maya Devi Temple to honor Buddha.
Stonehenge, Great Britain
Summer solstice typically draws scores of pagans and tourists to Stonehenge, in southern England, eager absorb the rock formation's special atmosphere. The iconic monument was built between the Neolithic Period and Bronze Age. Annually, about 1.5 million visitors flock to the famous site.
Star Wars, Tunisia
Tunisia has become a veritable pilgrimage site for die-hard Star War fans. Parts of the legendary science fiction saga were filmed in twelve different locations across the north African country. Even though more recent Star Wars instalments were shot elsewhere, true fans continue to visit Tunisia.
Lord of the Rings, New Zealand
New Zealand's incredibly diverse landscape — spanning rugged mountainscapes, lush verdant meadows and much more — made it ideal for filming Lord of the Rings. Millions of fantasy lovers visit the country every year in search of the real Hobbiton.
Harry Potter, London
Platform 9 3/4 at London's King's Cross Station will be familiar to all Harry Potter fans — and even those with only a fleeting interest in the wizard saga. It's here that the famous Hogwarts Express departs, as any reader of the bestselling series would know. Crowds of Potter fans make a point of visiting this magical place.