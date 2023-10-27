The World’s Largest Telescope
Also on Tomorrow Today:
What are the Pillars of Creation?
Some 7000 light-years from Earth are gigantic cosmic columns of dust and gas. Because new stars are coalescing there, the formation is known as the Pillars of Creation. This week's viewer question comes from Samuel O. in Uganda.
Do chimpanzees have a language?
Humans are not the only species to string sounds together to form meaningful messages. Chimps do it as well. The great apes communicate in more complex ways than we once thought. Researchers are trying to crack the grammar of the chimpanzee ‘language’.
Why do locusts swarm?
Huge armies of locusts can have devastating effects. But we still don’t know why the individual animals join together to form vast swarms. High-tech experiments with locusts in Konstanz are now casting light on the mystery.
The Robot Fish
Belle looks like a fish but is actually an underwater robot developed by mechanical engineering students at the ETH Zürich. With Belle’s help, they’re gathering more information about biodiversity and the health of the oceans.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 28.10.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 28.10.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 28.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
SUN 29.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 30.10.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 30.10.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 30.10.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 31.10.2023 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 28.09.2023 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3