The World’s Largest Telescope

Construction of the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) is going on in the Atacama Desert in Chile. It’s expected to go into operation in 2024 and bring new insights into dark matter. Could it also help find life in space?

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI via AP/picture alliance

What are the Pillars of Creation?

Some 7000 light-years from Earth are gigantic cosmic columns of dust and gas. Because new stars are coalescing there, the formation is known as the Pillars of Creation. This week's viewer question comes from Samuel O. in Uganda.

Image: Anolis/IMAGO

Do chimpanzees have a language?

Humans are not the only species to string sounds together to form meaningful messages. Chimps do it as well. The great apes communicate in more complex ways than we once thought. Researchers are trying to crack the grammar of the chimpanzee ‘language’.

Image: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Why do locusts swarm?

Huge armies of locusts can have devastating effects. But we still don’t know why the individual animals join together to form vast swarms. High-tech experiments with locusts in Konstanz are now casting light on the mystery.

Image: ETH Zürich

The Robot Fish

Belle looks like a fish but is actually an underwater robot developed by mechanical engineering students at the ETH Zürich. With Belle’s help, they’re gathering more information about biodiversity and the health of the oceans.

