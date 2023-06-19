Cars and TransportationUnited States of AmericaThe world's craziest racing seriesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationUnited States of America44 minutes ago44 minutes agoWhat are the world's craziest racing series? REV dives into Super Truck Jumps, the Baja 1000, the Rainforest Challenge, Lawnmower Racing, Reverse Racing, Barbie Jeep Racing - the world's most insane racing series!https://p.dw.com/p/4SqL5Advertisement