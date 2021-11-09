The world's biggest carbon capture plant

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In the battle against climate change, Iceland is building a system for filtering CO2 out of air.
Forests, soils and oceans are the unsung heroes of our climate, storing the greenhouse gases that cause global heating. But they could perform even better with a little help.
Supporters of nuclear energy say it can help us wean our economies off polluting fossil fuels. No surprise, it's a heated issue. But what about the facts? Can nuclear power really help save the climate?
After years of casting doubt on human-made climate change, Russia has begun to change its tune. But do its emissions pledges hold water?
Despite several steps in a positive direction, India's efforts are widely seen as a long way from the drastic measures needed to respond to the climate emergency.
