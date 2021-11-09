 The world′s biggest carbon capture plant | Made in Germany | DW | 30.11.2021

Made in Germany

The world's biggest carbon capture plant

In the battle against climate change, Iceland is building a system for filtering CO2 out of air.

Watch video 02:11

The worlds largest direct air capture and storage plant that permanently removes CO from the air has opened in Iceland. Run by Swiss company Climeworks, Orca sucks carbon dioxide directly from the air and buries it as rocks deep underground, using technology from Climeworks Icelandic partner Carbfix. Orca has the capacity to remove 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere this way each year. The number equates roughly the emissions from 870 cars or 9,281 consumed barrels of oil, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency greenhouse gas calculator. The Orca plant is located in Hellisheidi, Iceland, adjacent to Icelandic energy company ON Power s geothermal power plant, and is entirely run on this rene PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxFRA Copyright: xx 50626633

One Icelanders quest to remove carbon from the air 09.11.2021

Grindavik, Iceland, view of the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal area, Island, Ansicht von der berühmten Blauen Lagune geothermisches Gebiet

World's largest carbon capture plant opens in Iceland 14.09.2021

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Taking out CO2 08.07.2021

Climate-neutral – is that even possible?

Climate-neutral – is that even possible? 30.11.2021

