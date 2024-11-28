  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentSpain

Women in Spain fighting for their existence

Nicole Ris
November 28, 2024

A new state-of-the-art factory is set to be built in the north of Spain. But woman clammers, fishers and farmers in Galicia fear it could endanger the environment, and their local way of life—threatening their very existence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nKsE
