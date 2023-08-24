  1. Skip to content
The Wish to Have a Child

August 24, 2023

The path to parenthood can be a long one. How can you improve fertility? How do artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization work? What happens after a miscarriage?

https://p.dw.com/p/4VXou
Father of hundreds gets sperm donation ban from Dutch court
Image: Andrew Matthews/dpa/picture alliance

And does a prospective mother need a male partner to have a child? 

 

DW-Sendung In Good Shape | Fruchtbarkeit
Image: DW

Tips to boost female fertility

Most people know that cigarettes and alcohol can impact fertility. But what about caffeine? And how can condoms help women to conceive?

 

 

 

 

Spermien Samenuntersuchung
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/Lehtikuva Martti Kainulainen

Male fertility is dropping

Sperm counts have fallen in men over the last 50 years. The reasons often named for the drop include lifestyles, or exposure to pollutants and plastics. But we still don’t know why it’s happening, and need further research in the field. 

 

 

 

Venezuela Caracas minderjährige Mutter
Image: Ariana Cubillos/AP/picture alliance

When teenagers have babies

When young girls become mothers, whether things go well for mother and child depends a lot on their medical care, family and material circumstances. One example from Germany shows that it can work.

 

 

 

Sendung IN GOOD SHAPE 25.08.2023 Solo-Mutter
Image: NDR

Single mothers – having children without a male partner

Sperm donation has enabled women who don’t have male partners to have children. But if anything, going solo makes the responsibilities of parenthood even more weighty. And it’s a family model that remains fairly rare.

 

 

 

Symbolbild Samenbank
Image: picture-alliance/imageBROKER/J. Tack

The wish for a child and fertility clinics

People who have difficulty conceiving often turn to the modern field of reproductive medicine for help. Its methods lead to success in many cases, though not in all.

 

 

 

 

Symbolbild Illustration künstliche Befruchtung einer Eizelle
Image: Cigdem Simsek/Zoonar/picture alliance

What assisted reproduction methods are available?

When having kids doesn't work out the way nature intended, modern medicine can lend a helping hand. What kind of medical technologies are available for childless couples and whom do they suit best?

 

 

 

Ultraschall Bild Fötus im Mutterleib
Image: Bodo Marks/dpa Themendienst/picture alliance

Coming to terms with a miscarriage

Miscarriages are common in the first three months after conception. Women who have them often find it hard to get past the experience. How soon can you try to become pregnant again?

 

 

 

Sendung IN GOOD SHAPE 25.08.2023 Übung 7 mit Tim
Image: DW

The “Frog” - a pelvic exercise with Tim Bertko

Personal trainer Tim Bertko demonstrates an exercise that works your pelvic girdle.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 25.08.2023 – 13:30 UTC
SAT 26.08.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 27.08.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 28.08.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 30.08.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 26.08.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 30.08.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

More stories from DW

