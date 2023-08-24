The Wish to Have a Child

The path to parenthood can be a long one. How can you improve fertility? How do artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization work? What happens after a miscarriage?

And does a prospective mother need a male partner to have a child?

Tips to boost female fertility

Most people know that cigarettes and alcohol can impact fertility. But what about caffeine? And how can condoms help women to conceive?

Male fertility is dropping

Sperm counts have fallen in men over the last 50 years. The reasons often named for the drop include lifestyles, or exposure to pollutants and plastics. But we still don’t know why it’s happening, and need further research in the field.

When teenagers have babies

When young girls become mothers, whether things go well for mother and child depends a lot on their medical care, family and material circumstances. One example from Germany shows that it can work.

Single mothers – having children without a male partner

Sperm donation has enabled women who don’t have male partners to have children. But if anything, going solo makes the responsibilities of parenthood even more weighty. And it’s a family model that remains fairly rare.

The wish for a child and fertility clinics

People who have difficulty conceiving often turn to the modern field of reproductive medicine for help. Its methods lead to success in many cases, though not in all.

What assisted reproduction methods are available?

When having kids doesn't work out the way nature intended, modern medicine can lend a helping hand. What kind of medical technologies are available for childless couples and whom do they suit best?

Coming to terms with a miscarriage

Miscarriages are common in the first three months after conception. Women who have them often find it hard to get past the experience. How soon can you try to become pregnant again?

The “Frog” - a pelvic exercise with Tim Bertko

Personal trainer Tim Bertko demonstrates an exercise that works your pelvic girdle.

