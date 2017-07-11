 ′The Wire′ actor Michael K. Williams found dead | News | DW | 06.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known, but police said they were looking into a possible drug overdose. The 54-year-old was renowned for his roles in "The Wire" and "Lovecraft Country."

Actor Michael K. Williams

New York City police say Williams was found dead Monday afternoon at his penthouse

Actor Michael K. Williams, famed for his role in the American crime drama "The Wire," has died, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said Monday.

The 54-year-old was found dead Monday afternoon at around 2 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, the NYPD confirmed.

His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the authority added.

Emmy nomination

As well as playing Omar Little in HBO's "The Wire" Williams was also known for his character Albert "Chalky" White in the series Boardwalk Empire.

He received an Emmy nomination earlier this year for the playing the role of Montrose Freeman in the series "Lovecraft Country" and had appeared in numerous movies, including 12 Years a Slave and Inherent Vice.

But it was his portrayal of Little, a "stick-up boy" based on real figures from Baltimore, for which Williams became best known.

Widely acclaimed series "The Wire" ran on HBO from 2002 to 2008.

  • Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch (Foto: AP Iconic Images)

    Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse

    Sex appeal with outstanding acting skills

    Marilyn Monroe is an icon, a symbol of sensuality and a legend. In her book "Myth and Muse," Barbara Sichtermann wrote: "There is hardly a feminine charm she did not possess." Noting how her acting skills often went unnoticed, the biographer added: "Her sex appeal and her stardom have (...) obstructed the view of her acting work."

  • Marilyn Monroe (Foto: AP)

    Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse

    A hallmark of authenticity

    Sichtermann cited many famous names describing the phenomenon that was Marilyn Monroe. The icon's third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, said: "I did not realize how Marilyn had become a symbol of authenticity, perhaps it was simply because at the sight of her, men were unfaithful and women were angry with envy."

  • Vivien Leigh with Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller and Laurence Olivier (Foto: Central Press/Getty Image)

    Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse

    Intimate moments with Marilyn

    "I was married, but Marilyn couldn't go out without being photographed, so we spent a lot of time alone," Miller recalled of his time with Monroe. "We had much longer conversations than if we'd been more free without the usual distractions." The couple are pictured with Sir Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh.

  • Marilyn Monroe

    Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse

    The camera loved Marilyn Monroe

    Writer and actor Truman Capote, who was a close friend of Monroe, wrote: "She has that certain presence, that inner radiance, that sudden flash of intelligence that would never be seen on stage, all so delicate and fragile that only a camera is capable of capturing those moments."

  • Marilyn Monroe on the set of River of No Return (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse

    Exerting her power and influence

    It took Monroe a few years to throw off the shackles of Hollywood: "After not being taken seriously by the movie industry for so long, she brought the production company she was signed to, to its knees," wrote screenwriter Joyce Carol Oates. Once the blonde bombshell formed her own production company, new film projects would require her approval before going into production.

  • Marilyn Monroe posing through a window

    Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse

    Back to square one

    "Marilyn came from the 1940s and '50s era. It was proof that in the American psyche sexuality and seriousness could not coexist, that they were even hostile, absent opposites. In the end, Marilyn gave in and had to lie naked in a swimming pool again in order to make a film," her third husband, Arthur Miller recounted.

  • Marilyn Monroe wearing sunglasses.

    Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse

    Early death

    "I have a feeling she won't grow old in this job. I know that's absurd, but that's the way it is, I fear she will die young. At the same time I hope and pray that she will at least live long enough that this strange talent, which is imprisoned in her like a restless genie in a bottle, can finally come out," wrote author and actor Truman Capote in 1955, seven years before Monroe's death.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (mm)


jsi/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

'Seinfeld' actor Jerry Stiller dead at 92

The father of actor Ben Stiller was best-known for playing George Costanza's dad on the famous NBC series. He was also part of a husband-and-wife comedy duo.  

Zombie movie pioneer George Romero dies, aged 77

Zombie film classic "Night of the Living Dead" from 1968 daringly featured a black actor and spawned numerous sequels. Its creator, US filmmaker George Romero, has passed away at age 77.  

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput found dead, aged 34

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died at his home in Mumbai in a suspected suicide. The 34-year-old first made his name in Indian soap operas before Bollywood beckoned.  

Advertisement