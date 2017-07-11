'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead

Actor Michael K. Williams, famed for his role in the American crime drama "The Wire," has died, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said Monday.

The 54-year-old was found dead Monday afternoon at around 2 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, the NYPD confirmed.

His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the authority added.

Emmy nomination

As well as playing Omar Little in HBO's "The Wire" Williams was also known for his character Albert "Chalky" White in the series Boardwalk Empire.

He received an Emmy nomination earlier this year for the playing the role of Montrose Freeman in the series "Lovecraft Country" and had appeared in numerous movies, including 12 Years a Slave and Inherent Vice.

But it was his portrayal of Little, a "stick-up boy" based on real figures from Baltimore, for which Williams became best known.

Widely acclaimed series "The Wire" ran on HBO from 2002 to 2008.

jsi/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)