The Whistleblowers of WW II - Ambassodors in Berlin

30 minutes ago

In July 1933, a few months after Hitler seized power, William E. Dodd arrived in Berlin. His appointment as ambassador of the United States of America by President Roosevelt came as a surprise.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LSaj

As an historian and university professor, William E. Dodd had no experience with diplomacy and was unfamiliar with its linguistic codes.

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: rbb/ZED

In the French embassy, the experienced diplomat André François-Poncet had already been observing the rise of the Nazi Party for two years. Within months, the National Socialists had brought the entire state apparatus under their control. But they did not yet feel comfortable in diplomatic circles - apart from a few, including Hermann Göring or Gestapo chief Rudolf Diels, who soon became welcome guests at chic embassy dinners. Hitler himself appeared only rarely.

 

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: rbb/ZED

The numerous receptions increasingly became a stomping ground for spies, the scene of intrigue, love affairs, and information. William E. Dodd's daughter Martha even embarked on affairs with both SS men and Soviet attachés. Until the outbreak of war in 1939, the diplomats observed the rise of the Nazi dictatorship with a mixture of fear, anxiety and disgust, but also with fascination and an eye for opportunity, as they report back to their capitals.

 

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: rbb/ZED

Authors Pierre-Olivier François and Jean-Marc Dreyfus have analyzed secret embassy reports, diaries, and memoirs. They have also been able to draw from numerous new sources, including the private archives of the François-Poncet family. 
The film provides an unusual inside view of the "Third Reich" through a multifaceted tableau of people. It poses the crucial questions of those years, from a new perspective: "How could it have come to this? Could Hitler have been stopped? How did it all begin?"

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 27.01.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 27.01.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 27.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 28.01.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 28.01.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 29.01.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 30.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 30.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  
 

