The Weight of Water - The Human Cost of Climate Change

Their suffering is a direct result of human-made climate change.

Kamala Devi Pathak lives in rural Nepal, where for 20 years she has struggled with health problems due to water shortages. Her story shows the effects of water shortages on the health and future prospects of women.







The second story follows the Pipli Youth Club, a sports club in a small Nepalese town. The sports field that has been instrumental in encouraging young athletes and fostering a sense of community is now threatened by repeated flooding.





The Balami family lives in a picturesque village among green hills. But the beautiful surroundings have been hit by flash floods caused by climate change, with tragic consequences.





These interwoven narratives underscore the price many Nepalese people are paying as a result of the climate crisis, caused in large part by wealthy industrialized nations.







