 The website dw.com is always shown in the wrong language. What can I do? | Frequently asked questions about DW′s online content | DW | 19.11.2021

Online

The website dw.com is always shown in the wrong language. What can I do?

To select another language, click “dw.com in 30 languages” in the upper right-hand corner of the desktop website.

Here, you can select the desired language.
The language for dw.com will be set permanently if your browser is set to allow cookies. A notification appears asking you to confirm your language selection. Click on “no”, and then you will be able to select the correct language. This selection should be automatically stored in the settings.

To change the language setting on our mobile website open the website menu and click on the language code on the left side. 

In the DW Breaking News app you can change the language via the app menu.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

