Ukraine: Serene towns empty as war with Russia takes toll

ConflictsUkraineUkraine: Serene towns empty as war with Russia takes tollTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineVassili Golod09/13/2024September 13, 2024Far from the front lines, villages in Ukraine's Carpathian Mountains have felt the weight of the war with Russia. Men have been called up to fight, and tourism has suffered as the military tries to stop conscripts from fleeing.https://p.dw.com/p/4kMtYAdvertisement