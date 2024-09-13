  1. Skip to content
Ukraine: Serene towns empty as war with Russia takes toll

Vassili Golod
September 13, 2024

Far from the front lines, villages in Ukraine's Carpathian Mountains have felt the weight of the war with Russia. Men have been called up to fight, and tourism has suffered as the military tries to stop conscripts from fleeing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kMtY
