 ′The war in Yemen has destroyed us′ | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 31.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

'The war in Yemen has destroyed us'

The war in Yemen shows no signs of abating. In a personal account from Sanaa, a Yemeni journalist shares his account of how life has changed for ordinary Yemenis under Houthi rule after half a decade of fighting. 

Yemen militia fighters firing mortars

War does not bring good things even when they say it will. This war has destroyed us while it was said, "it will help us." They told us about the plan to "build a modern Yemen," but this has been replaced by war and destruction carried out by various extremist religious militias. 

There has been an end to political rights and freedom of expression, something Yemenis dreamed of before the troubles with the Houthis started in 2014. All the while there have been discussions around a peace settlement and legislative elections, the violence has increased and the number of poor and starving people is increasing day by day.

Extremist armed groups are practicing what appears to be ethnic and political cleansing in the areas they control. First it was their political opponents, now they are targeting their allies too.

A map of Yemen showing Sanaa and Aden

In a way, the various parties in the war have all become similar. 

Every armed party describes its activities as a "duty to maintain security against traitors and enemy agents," usually those who belong to another party. Yet not one of these "governments" cares to pay salaries, provide services or protect the rights of ordinary Yemenis. Instead, their roles are dedicated to imposing power by force, collecting money from people, squashing their opponents' rights, and occupying their property.

A choice between bad and bad

The reality in the capital, Sanaa, today is that you no longer have the right to demand payment of salaries for teachers and employees, or to demand health services. The world supported a militia while it eliminated everything related to law in my country, and turned the rest of the political forces into militias. Our choice is between bad and bad. Imagine a life without eyes and limbs, that's what life looks like without rights, protection, and a rule of law.

Read moreYemen's collapse puts families on the brink

Journalism has become a crime unless you are willing to praise politicians and characterize their crimes as part of the solution. The independent press has been eliminated.

Aftermath of an attack against a local tribe in Yemen

Soldiers in Marib burnt cattle and destroyed homes and property to consolidate power in the city 

A friend of mine runs a civil society organization and they are no better off. The Houthis control everything, and instead of the annual permit that local organizations had to obtain in the past, they now have to obtain individual licenses for everything. The only thing that's left for him to ask permission for, he says, is to go to the bathroom.

Anyone who opposes the Houthis is either whisked away or killed, and they are using the courts to do so. Most recently, on July 9, a court in Sanaa sentenced 30 people — politicians, academics and journalists — to death for "treason." The Houthis claimed these people were agents who followed the enemy — Saudi Arabia and other Yemeni parties in the cities of Marib and Aden. This is just one of the many repressive ways the Houthis are using to clamp down on any opposition.

Outside the capital, the situation is no better. I recently went to cover a story in Marib, a city around 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of the capital. The area is ruled by the Yemeni Congregation for Reform Party (Islah), the Islamic party considered to be part of Yemen's internationally-recognized government that is in opposition to the Houthis.

The Islah had implemented a military campaign against the Ashraf tribe to increase its power in the area. They used tanks, artillery and armed extremists and the scenes were horrifying. Homes and private property including cars were burnt and destroyed. Many locals have been forced to live in tents, stay with relatives, or flee to Sanaa.

Life in Sanaa

Economically, the situation in Sanaa is growing worse. More taxes and customs are levied every day, regularly bankrupting small businesses. In addition, the Houthis are demanding companies pay royalties to finance their activities and support the war in the name of the "war effort."

Watch video 02:48

After 5 years of war, Yemenis are on the brink

When the Houthis first got into power, there were many who believed that they were against corruption but today people feel fear, hatred, and anger. If someone criticizes the Houthis in public, for example on public transport, others join in and voice their support. 

After five years of war, there are some things that Yemenis have learnt to do to avoid experiencing even more hurt. We don't look at the faces of pictures of so-called martyrs, which are everywhere, and don't switch on the news.

Read moreCovering Yemen's 'forgotten' war

For example, if you happen to browse through the martyr pictures, you may encounter a relative who became a member of a militia and believes that you do not deserve to live if you do not support him. Or you may chance upon the face of your friend whom you have not met in a long time. The news, meanwhile, may bring you the voice of another friend who has become a criminal — talking through the media about the importance of war as he travels the five-star hotels of the world and earns thousands of dollars as the representative of your pain.

We have been forced to live without passion and hope. Our dreams have been put on the forbidden lists and our politicians and the world have let us down. We care more about how we can become invisible, how we can survive. Staying alive and being able to celebrate another birthday is the most important achievement during this war — sometimes the only thing that's left.

Nasher Sharif (name changed to protect his identity) is a Yemeni journalist based in the capital, Sanaa.

Gouri Sharma contributed to this piece.

DW recommends

Yemenis rally in Sanaa to support Houthis on conflict anniversary

To mark four years of conflict in Yemen, thousands of people turned out in the capital Sanaa to support Houthi rebels. It came as a hospital was hit by an airstrike that left seven people dead. (26.03.2019)  

Yemen will face severe aid cuts without new funds soon, warns UN

The United Nations is facing having to cut 22 aid programs in the impoverished country. Only half of pledged donations for 2019 have been delivered so far. (22.08.2019)  

Yemen's collapse puts families on the brink

War, famine and poverty are devastating Yemen. Millions of people are in dire need of food and medical supplies. Among the worst-affected are young mothers and their kids. Gouri Sharma and Mohamed Hussein report. (07.11.2018)  

Covering Yemen's 'forgotten' war

Journalists have been largely barred from Yemen. After a year of trying, DW's Fanny Facsar was granted a visa. On her journey, she witnessed a deeply torn country devastated by a conflict that has been all but forgotten. (12.08.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

After 5 years of war, Yemenis are on the brink  

Related content

Saudi-Arabien | Stopp aller Öltransporte durch die Meerenge von Bab el-Mandeb im Roten Meer

Yemen Houthi rebels target Saudi oil field 17.08.2019

Drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels have attacked a massive oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia. This is the second such attack on the Saudi energy industry in recent days and comes amid high Middle East tensions.

Jemen Aden Soldaten des Southern Transitional Council (STC)

Yemen separatists seize control of Aden presidential palace 10.08.2019

Separatist forces in Yemen say they have taken control of the southern port city of Aden from forces loyal to the internationally backed government. The development complicates efforts to bring peace to the region.

DW Exclusive Deutsche Waffen in Jemen SPERRFRIST 26.02.2019 20 Uhr saudische Luftwaffe Folgen

Saudi-led alliance launches airstrikes on Yemen's rebel capital 20.07.2019

Rebel military camps belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been targeted by an aerial bombardment. The operation follows last week's attempts by the United Nations to restart stalled peace talks.

Advertisement

World

'The war in Yemen has destroyed us'

Afghanistan: Taliban take hostages in attempt to seize Kunduz

Hong Kong protesters in fresh standoff with police

India citizenship lists: Nearly 2 million face statelessness

US blacklists roaming Iranian oil tanker in Mediterranean