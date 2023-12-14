"The War Diary” is a road movie that travels from Armenia to Ukraine, through history and geopolitics. After receiving his grandfather’s diary from World War Two, Hakob Melkonyan embarks on the journey of his life.

He follows in his grandfather’s footsteps, from Armenia and Azerbaijan via Georgia and Russia, to Ukraine. World War Two was in full swing when his grandfather made this trip. Now, once again, the region is wracked by conflict.

The fronts and alliances have shifted, but one thing hasn’t changed: the suffering of ordinary people. A highly personal journey through a geopolitical region torn apart by deadly wars.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English



SAT 13.01.2024 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 13.01.2024 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 14.01.2024 – 05:03 UTC



Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5