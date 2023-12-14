  1. Skip to content
The War Diary

December 14, 2023

"The War Diary” is a road movie that travels from Armenia to Ukraine, through history and geopolitics. After receiving his grandfather’s diary from World War Two, Hakob Melkonyan embarks on the journey of his life.

DW Dokumentationen | Das Kriegstagebuch - Eine politische Reise von Armenien bis Russland
Image: 3BoxMedia
Image: 3BoxMedia
Image: 3BoxMedia

He follows in his grandfather’s footsteps, from Armenia and Azerbaijan via Georgia and Russia, to Ukraine. World War Two was in full swing when his grandfather made this trip. Now, once again, the region is wracked by conflict.

 

 

 

DW Dokumentationen | Das Kriegstagebuch - Eine politische Reise von Armenien bis Russland
Image: 3BoxMedia

The fronts and alliances have shifted, but one thing hasn’t changed: the suffering of ordinary people. A highly personal journey through a geopolitical region torn apart by deadly wars.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 13.01.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 13.01.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 14.01.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5