HistoryArmenia
The War Diary
December 14, 2023
He follows in his grandfather’s footsteps, from Armenia and Azerbaijan via Georgia and Russia, to Ukraine. World War Two was in full swing when his grandfather made this trip. Now, once again, the region is wracked by conflict.
The fronts and alliances have shifted, but one thing hasn’t changed: the suffering of ordinary people. A highly personal journey through a geopolitical region torn apart by deadly wars.
