SocietyRussian Federation

The Wagner Goup - Russia's front in Libya

September 27, 2023

Russian mercenaries are fighting worldwide in crisis-torn regions like Syria, Ukraine and Libya. They’re part of the private military company known as the "Wagner Group". But what is the Wagner Group - and who is pulling the strings?



In Libya, it’s thought that Wagner mercenaries have been actively involved in armed engagements since 2019, in the service of General Khalifa Haftar. Wagner operatives are also blamed for numerous war crimes. But often, there are no witnesses to their activities. Since it was set up in 2014, head of the Wagner Group was Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with strong links to the Kremlin. Moscow long denied any links between the private army and the Russian State. UN observers say thousands of Wagner fighters are currently deployed to conflict zones outside Russia. Two BBC journalists established contact with two former operatives and interviewed them about their time with the paramilitary organization. In the documentary, they report on the mercenary group’s operations and what motivates members to join in the first place. In June 2023 Wagner boss Prigozhin took the world by surprise when he ordered his troops to suddenly march on Moscow. This apparent mutiny ended after just one day following negotiations with Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The deal allowed for Prigozhin to go into exile in Belarus, and some Wagner members were to be absorbed by the Russian Army. On 23 August 2023 Russian media outlets reported the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash north of Moscow.

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

