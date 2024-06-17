  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentIceland

The volcano below: An Icelandic town's uncertain future

Maria Wachlin
June 17, 2024

In Iceland, volcanoes are a fact of life. In November 2023, an eruption near the coastal town of Grindavik forced the entire population to evacuate. It’s still unclear whether they’ll ever be able to return.

https://p.dw.com/p/4h9BK

Bryndís Gunnlaugsdóttir Holm was one of the 3,800 evacuated residents. Her house was nearly engulfed by the encroaching lava. There’s now a large crack running through her yard, a situation the police say could be life-threatening if she were to take a wrong step. Ongoing earthquakes and eruptions have caused huge cavities to form beneath the town. Gregory De Pascale is a professor of tectonics and structural geology at the University of Iceland. He doubts whether Grindavik will ever be able to return to normal life. There simply aren’t any structural solutions available to counteract such natural forces, he says. That means the fishing community, located some 55 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik, could remain a ghost town. Grindavik’s former inhabitants are now scattered all over Iceland. But while some want to stay as far away as possible from the volcano, others are trying to get as near as they can. One of them is Bjorn Steinbekk, a volcano hunter whose passion is observing eruptions up close.

Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Europe

More on Nature and Environment from Europe

Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Two people in a field of crops

Germany's water is running dry

The German state of Brandenburg is renaturalizing rivers and growing heat-resistant crops.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:18 min
Reducing methane in cow manure

Reducing methane in cow manure

A Norwegian company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with lightning.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 4, 202204:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Teaser - Should we be killing (and eating) invasive species

Should we eat invasive species?

Invasive species pose problems around the world. Is eating them the best solution?
Nature and EnvironmentMay 15, 202410:56 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up