Cars and TransportationIndia

The vision of a more walkable Delhi

Jyoti Jangra | Anand Desai
November 26, 2024

Cyclists and pedestrians in Delhi are in constant danger due to road traffic and pollution. An initiative gives residents a taste of safer urban living, by redesigning 15 intersections and over 50 km of streets to make the capital more walkable.

