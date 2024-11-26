The vision of a more walkable Delhi

Cars and TransportationIndiaThe vision of a more walkable DelhiTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationIndiaJyoti Jangra | Anand Desai11/26/2024November 26, 2024Cyclists and pedestrians in Delhi are in constant danger due to road traffic and pollution. An initiative gives residents a taste of safer urban living, by redesigning 15 intersections and over 50 km of streets to make the capital more walkable.https://p.dw.com/p/4nIOgAdvertisement