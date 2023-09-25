  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Hollywood strike
NASA expedition
PoliticsItaly

The village of the ugly

September 25, 2023

"Ugliness is a virtue, beauty is slavery.” This motto is a rallying cry for the people of Piobbico. The picturesque village in central Italy, home to 2,000 residents, is on a mission to challenge beauty standards.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wm8U

Every year in September, Giannino Aluigi ramps up his campaigning efforts. After all, the president of the "Club dei Brutti” ("Ugly Club") has a reputation to uphold. Founded more than 100 years ago, the association now has some 32,000 members from around the world. Some of them travel to Piobbico every year for the "Festival of the Ugly" - complete with colorful parades, singing, dancing, and feasts. The undisputed highlight of the event is the contest to crown the ugliest man in Italy. The voting is a lighthearted affair - after all, the point is that nobody should feel discouraged for not meeting the absurdly high and narrowly defined beauty standards of mainstream society. This film unravels a wonderfully quirky story which flits between playful and serious. We also meet "Poldo" Isabettini - left physically and emotionally scarred by a road accident. Poldo is proud to be "Italy's Ugliest Man" and is defending his title in Piobbico. Beyond his sporting ambition, winning the title is a life-affirming tradition.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An elderly woman and children sit on bags of belongings as residents gather in central Stepanakert to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 25

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia

ConflictsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Videostill | Kwame Nkrumah

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

SocietySeptember 25, 202300:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

Users inside a Huawei store in China

What does Huawei's new chip mean for US-China rivalry?

What does Huawei's new chip mean for US-China rivalry?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Streik in Hollywood Joely Fisher, Fran Drescher und Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

MediaSeptember 25, 202302:11 min
More from North America
Go to homepage