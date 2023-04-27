  1. Skip to content
The US combats drought with recycled water

Ines Pohl
1 hour ago

California has heavy rainfall from time to time, but years of drought have exacerbated the constant threat of water shortages. Water utilities in Los Angeles are quickly recycling stinky sludge into clean drinking water.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QOJD
Herbsttreffen der Medienfrauen 2017 Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl
A group of protesters holding up signs

Ukraine war: What do Russian speakers in Germany think?

Politics6 hours ago
