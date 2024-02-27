The unimaginable brutality of German conquest in East Africa

HistoryAfricaThe unimaginable brutality of German conquest in East AfricaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHistoryAfrica02/27/2024February 27, 2024As Germany's imperial forces asserted control over colonial claims in East Africa, scorched earth, public hangings and systematic plunder followed. But fierce resistance came from leaders like WaHehe Chief Mkwawa, Mangi Meli and the Maji Maji war. https://p.dw.com/p/4cP30Advertisement