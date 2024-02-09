The Traditional, the Modern, and Cannabis

The Traditional, the Modern, and CannabisFebruary 9, 2024
Coalfields in transition
The phaseout of fossil fuels will change economies around the world. Germany’s Ruhr region began phasing out coal in the 1960s, and is still in the process of transforming its industry.
Legitimate strikes in wage disputes
Strikes are common around the world. They are trade unions’ last resort in fighting for higher wages and better working conditions for employees.
New technologies to combat climate change
1.8 trillion dollars will be spent this year on technologies that will make the planet more resilient to climate change. But can these companies really reshape the future?
Storing wind energy
A high-temperature energy storage facility is currently being built in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. Wind energy cannot be fed into the grid on some days because there is too much energy and still no power lines to the south of Germany.
Thailand’s cannabis industry
Jomkwan Nirundorn is Vice President of Rak Jang Farms and a key player in Thailand's emerging cannabis industry. But the 27-year-old's road to success was far from easy.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
WED 14.02.2024 – 00:30 UTC
WED 14.02.2024 – 05:30 UTC
WED 14.02.2024 – 11.30 UTC
WED 14.02.2024 – 14:30 UTC
WED 14.02.2024 – 22.30 UTC
THU 15.02.2024 – 02:30 UTC
THU 15.02.2024 – 06:30 UTC
FRI 16.02.2024 – 03:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5