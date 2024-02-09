The Traditional, the Modern, and Cannabis

Structural changes in a former coal mining area. The transformation of a region. Exerting pressure through strikes. Increasingly frequent labor disputes in Germany. And the cannabis business in Thailand.

Coalfields in transition

The phaseout of fossil fuels will change economies around the world. Germany’s Ruhr region began phasing out coal in the 1960s, and is still in the process of transforming its industry.

Legitimate strikes in wage disputes

Strikes are common around the world. They are trade unions’ last resort in fighting for higher wages and better working conditions for employees.

New technologies to combat climate change

1.8 trillion dollars will be spent this year on technologies that will make the planet more resilient to climate change. But can these companies really reshape the future?

Storing wind energy

A high-temperature energy storage facility is currently being built in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. Wind energy cannot be fed into the grid on some days because there is too much energy and still no power lines to the south of Germany.

Thailand’s cannabis industry

Jomkwan Nirundorn is Vice President of Rak Jang Farms and a key player in Thailand's emerging cannabis industry. But the 27-year-old's road to success was far from easy.

