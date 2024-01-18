The Toxic Truth of Ship Breaking in Bangladesh

The Toxic Truth of Ship Breaking in BangladeshJanuary 18, 2024
We visit Bangladesh where we witness the environmental impact first hand – but also hear of moves to improve the situation.
Also on Eco India:
Shipbreaking in Europe – high cost and highly regulated
At a shipyard in Belgium, safety rules appear to be upheld and up to 98 percent of materials in each vessel are recycled. But that comes at a price. Most European shipping lines still send their big vessels to Asia for scrapping as it’s way cheaper.
Rejuvenating toxic lakes in India’s IT hub
A program to rejuvenate Bengaluru’s lakes aims to boost water supplies and reduce the level of toxins in fresh produce. Bengaluru was once known as the city of a thousand lakes. Now it’s water-deficient, and the water bodies that remain are polluted.
Tamil Nadu: The bio septic tank that recycles your sewage
An entrepreneur in Tamil Nadu has developed a cost-effective and ecofriendly bio septic tank that actually recycles sewage. Poor sewage management is a problem in many parts of the world, that pollutes waterways and harms wildlife.
