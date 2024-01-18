  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel at war
Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issues

The Toxic Truth of Ship Breaking in Bangladesh

January 18, 2024

Most big shipping vessels end up being scrapped on South Asian shores, posing risks to coastal ecosystems and human health.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bQ9a

We visit Bangladesh where we witness the environmental impact first hand – but also hear of moves to improve the situation.

 

Also on Eco India:

 

Eco India 19.01.2024
Image: DW

Shipbreaking in Europe – high cost and highly regulated

At a shipyard in Belgium, safety rules appear to be upheld and up to 98 percent of materials in each vessel are recycled. But that comes at a price. Most European shipping lines still send their big vessels to Asia for scrapping as it’s way cheaper.

 

 

 

 

Eco India 19.01.2024
Image: DW

Rejuvenating toxic lakes in India’s IT hub

A program to rejuvenate Bengaluru’s lakes aims to boost water supplies and reduce the level of toxins in fresh produce. Bengaluru was once known as the city of a thousand lakes. Now it’s water-deficient, and the water bodies that remain are polluted.

 

 

 

 

Eco India 19.01.2024
Image: DW

Tamil Nadu: The bio septic tank that recycles your sewage

An entrepreneur in Tamil Nadu has developed a cost-effective and ecofriendly bio septic tank that actually recycles sewage. Poor sewage management is a problem in many parts of the world, that pollutes waterways and harms wildlife.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 19.01.2024 – 14:30 UTC
FRI 19.01.2024 – 22:30 UTC
MON 22.01.2024 – 02:02 UTC
TUE 23.01.2024 – 05:30 UTC
TUE 23.01.2024 – 13:30 UTC
WED 24.01.2024 – 08:30 UTC
WED 24.01.2024 – 16:03 UTC
THU 25.01.2024 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5