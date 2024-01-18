The Toxic Truth of Ship Breaking in Bangladesh

Most big shipping vessels end up being scrapped on South Asian shores, posing risks to coastal ecosystems and human health.

We visit Bangladesh where we witness the environmental impact first hand – but also hear of moves to improve the situation.

Also on Eco India:

Image: DW

Shipbreaking in Europe – high cost and highly regulated

At a shipyard in Belgium, safety rules appear to be upheld and up to 98 percent of materials in each vessel are recycled. But that comes at a price. Most European shipping lines still send their big vessels to Asia for scrapping as it’s way cheaper.

Image: DW

Rejuvenating toxic lakes in India’s IT hub

A program to rejuvenate Bengaluru’s lakes aims to boost water supplies and reduce the level of toxins in fresh produce. Bengaluru was once known as the city of a thousand lakes. Now it’s water-deficient, and the water bodies that remain are polluted.

Image: DW

Tamil Nadu: The bio septic tank that recycles your sewage

An entrepreneur in Tamil Nadu has developed a cost-effective and ecofriendly bio septic tank that actually recycles sewage. Poor sewage management is a problem in many parts of the world, that pollutes waterways and harms wildlife.

