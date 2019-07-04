 The Tour de France starts in Belgium: Cycling as a lifestyle | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.07.2019

Sports

The Tour de France starts in Belgium: Cycling as a lifestyle

At the start of the 2019 Tour de France, Belgium enjoyed a huge cycling party. The country's love for cycling is deeply engrained in their culture - and not even a Dutch win could dampen the atmosphere.

Tour de France 1. Etappe Fans (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

You might almost have thought he was racing. In the centre of Brussels, cycling fans chanted: "Eddy, Eddy, Eddy!" Belgium's five-time winner of the Tour, Eddy Merckx, is one of cycling's greatest representatives and although the 74-year-old hasn't ridden for 41 years now it mattered little to all of those cheering on in Belgium's capital. "Eddy is still such a hero for us. He was and always will be," said Jan-Frans Lemmens, who stood with his bike waiting for the peloton of the 2019 Tour de France to start.

The 45-year-old, born in Brussel, is focused on only one thing today. He wants to watch the race from three different spots, and take in all of the atmosphere of the "Grand Départ" on Belgium's cycling holiday. "It's a magical feeling to have the Tour with us. I was always going to be here on the route. Cycling is a part of my life."

A good 50 years ago, Eddy Merckx won his first Tour de France

A good 50 years ago, Eddy Merckx won his first Tour de France

That's how it is in Belgium. Cycling is part of the culture. There are approximately 14,500 kilometers of cycling paths across the country, one that is only 280 kilometers long. On weekends, there are often more bikes than cars on the rural roads. And just watching others cycling is also part of the culture here. In the early year classic races on the rough cobblestone streets of Flanders, people stand and cheer. They're at the cyclo-cross, a race that leads riders through mud, sand and sometimes even through pubs. They've even at the amateur races. People watch cycling, sometimes with a strong, blonde Belgian beer in their hand.

Jan-Frans Lemmens though, is drinking water. He still has a few plans today. He came to watch the Tour as a six-year-old with his father. "I caught the cycling bug immediately," Lemmens said. When the cyclists fly by, Lemmens and his friends celebrate joyously. It's clear how much of a fan he is. A few seconds later, the spectacle is over. Reports suggest Lemmens was one of 500,000 people in the Brussels district of Spalier watching for the Tour.

'Home win'

Even outside the city, in the streets of Flanders, the real heart of Belgian cycling tradition, hundreds of thousands stand on the roadside celebrating the Tour, the 20 Belgian cyclist (Belgian has the second most nationalists on the Tour behind France's 34) and themselves. Take the legendary Muur van Geraardsbergen for example. It's a short, steep cobblestone slope leading up to a small chapel, where, according to media reports, 10,000 people host an open-air festival for cyclists. The celebrations are huge when countryman Greg van Avermaet won the first mountain points, securing him the polka dot jersey.

The opening stage was a huge spectacle for those watching on

The opening stage was a huge spectacle for those watching on

Where does the Belgian's love for cycling come from? Before the opening stage, pro cyclist Yves Lampaert is in a supermarket for a sponsor's event. When asked, he didn't have to wait long before giving an answer. "We have a huge history of cycling. We've had great cyclists in every generation, which motivates kids to get involved. There are so many clubs that support them and there are even lessons at school," the 2018 Belgian champion told DW.

His team manager Patrick Lefevere goes even further: "Cycling is a lifestyle in Belgium. Everyone wants to be involved, everyone shares in the thrill. It's a really special feeling to be a part of it all." For his Deceuninck-Quickstep team, the fact the opening stage is in their home country is something really special. The team in blue worked all day to haul in runaways, to prepare for the sprint and with one big goal in their sights: the yellow jersey at the start of the Tour in their home country.

A Dutchman spoils the party

Dutchman Mike Teunissen just got over the line ahead of Peter Sagan

Dutchman Mike Teunissen just got over the line ahead of Peter Sagan

But in a hectic finish on the inclining stretch of the Avenue du Parc Royal, many plans were torn up. The Deceuninck-Quickstep team sprint finish was exemplary, but Italian sprinter Elia Viviani couldn't stay with the lead group. Top favorite Dylan Groenewegen from the Netherlands fell and superstar Peter Sagen took the lead but ran out of gas in the final meters. Dutchman Mike Teunissen triumphed by the width of a bike tire. He inched past Sagen and ended a long Dutch drought: The last time a Dutchman wore the yellow jersey was 1989, a good 30 years ago. Belgium's big party had no happy end.

The atmosphere at the finish wasn't hampered though. Big crowds of fans circle the buses of the Belgian teams and try to get autographs or a photo. The sweat drips from Kevin van Melsen's head while beneath him his legs slowly roatate. The Belgian is riding in his first Tour de France and a few minutes after coming through the finish everything he has just experienced along the 194.5 kilometers of his home country is still in his mind. "There were a remarkable amount of people on the streets. It was incredible," the 32-year-old beamed. "In some small towns I could hardly understand anything because it was so loud. To see that amount of excitement really made me happy."

  • Radsport Tour de France Tag 2 Zuschauer-Kulisse (picture-alliance/Belga/D. Waem)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    Who will win?

    Even without Chris Froome, this race will be exciting. The Tour de France promises suspense, even if Team Sky (now called Ineos after a sponsor change) remain the strongest. Our look at the rest of the field shows who will be a threat to the British team.

  • Radsport | Enric Mas | Tour De Suisse (imago images/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    10 - Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

    Sunken cheeks, deep-set eyes, skinny limbs and and shaven hair - Enric Mas looks scary to many onlookers. The 24-year-old Spaniard is perfectly healthy and extremely well trained. Mas is strong in the mountains, and was a surprising second in the 2018 Vuelta. This year though, he has been unremarkable. Prediction: It won't be enough for a spot at the front of the pack.

  • Tour de France 2018 | Nairo Quintana (Reuters/S. Mahe)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    9 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

    Has Nairo Quintana's time already come and gone? From 2013 to 2016 he was consistently in the top four at the Tour, Giro and Vuelta. He was a powerhouse on the mountains, but recently the quiet Colombian has struggled. He has shied away from media appointments, notably around the tough ascents. This will likely be his last chance as captain on the Tour. Prediction: He won't take his chance.

  • Radsport | Romain Bardet | Criterium du Dauphine (AFP/Getty Images/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    8 - Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)

    The hopes of many lie heavy on the on the thin shoulders of Romain Bardet. The gangly climber was meant to end the long drought of the French at the Tour. In recent years, it looked like he was closing in on this goal but at the moment, Bardet, who has a degree in management, is chasing both opponents and his good form. Prediction: He'll lose too much time in the time trial.

  • Radsport | Adam Yates | Criterium du Dauphine (imago images/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    7 - Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

    "We have taken different paths, but are still close and talk to each other every day," Adam Yates said of his relationship to his twin brother Simon. Both are talented contenders in the same classification. In France, Simon, who was captain at the Giro, will likely ride for Adam. He's good on the mountains and solid in time trials. Prediction: Has a chance, but won't win.

  • Motorrad - Criterium Du Dauphine | Emanuel Buchmann (Imago Images/Panoramic International/V. Kalut)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    6 - Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

    A talented rider has now become a potential podium finisher – Emanuel Buchmann impressed in the preparation races for the Tour. The quiet German has become one of the best on the mountain, and has improved in the time trial. The 26-year-old is still lacking the punch and the confidence to seal the big win. Predicton: He'll keep getting better.

  • Radsport | Vincenzo Nibali | Giro d'Italia (AFP/Getty Images/L. Benies)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    5 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

    The double of the Giro and the Tour last year proved to be too ambitious. The experienced "shark from Messina" will remember the trials of the race in Italy, one he lost due to a tactical mistake. But his consistency and passion will see the 34-year-old pick up points again. Prediction: The shark is a few teeth short of a strong bite.

  • Radsport | Thibaut Pinot | Criterium du Dauphine (AFP/Getty Images/A.-C. Poujoulat)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    4 - Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

    He is over his fear of the descent and has improved on his time trial – is Thibaut Pinot finally ready for a good finish? Nearly. The Frenchman continues to improve and is focused on the Tour. His team is good, but the others are better. Prediction: Pinot will attack, but won't be able to hold off all his opponents.

  • Frankreich Tour de France - Geraint Thomas (picture-alliance/empics/P. Goding)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    3 - Geraint Thomas (Ineos)

    The defending champion had a moment of shock during the Tour de Suisse. After a bad crash, his dream of a second Tour victory appeared lost. But the 33-year-old Welshman can and will be at the Tour. His preparation wasn't perfect - this year won't be as comfortable as last year. Prediction: He'll still be on the podium.

  • Radsport Jakob Fuglsang (Imago/Sirotti)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    2 - Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

    For years, the Dane found himself in the service of other top riders: Jakob Fuglsang rode for the Schleck brothers and was also in the shadows of the Astana team. Now he is captain and it's about time too. He has been the most consistent of all the Tour candidates, and has improved up the mountain as well. Prediction: He will get very close to the yellow jersey.

  • Radsport - Furkapass Tour de Suisse | Egan Bernal (Imago Images/Geisser)

    Who will win the Tour de France?

    1 - Egan Bernal (Ineos)

    Viva Colombia! The cycling-crazy nation is excited about the next star, one who will enrapture his home country. Egan Bernal has shown exceptional performances of late and as a member of Ineos, he is on one of the strongest teams. At the Tour de Suisse, he was unbeatable. Now he could put his stamp on the Tour. Prediction: He will have Colombia celebrating.

    Author: Joscha Weber


