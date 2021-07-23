The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony — live updates

16:19

The Olympic flag is entering the stadium. It will be handed over to local essential workers battling COVID-19.



16:11

IOC president Thomas Bach: "The pandemic forced us apart, to stay away from our loved ones... Today, all over the world, we are sharing this moment together."

15:58

More footage from the protests taking place outside the stadium in Tokyo.



15:45

It's almost time for the torch!







15:35

We should be used to it after 15 months into the pandemic, but an empty stadium is still a sad sight.



15:22

Looking good, Germany!



15:07

How about a reference to the previous Olympics held in Japan?

14:51

At long last, the Germany delegation is entering the stadium in Toyko!

The Germany team includes 430 athletes which will compete in 41 different sports.

14:42

Russia may have been banned from the Olympic Games due to the doping scandal, but Russian athletes are still being allowed to compete under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee. Many users have been criticizing the IOC on social media for allowing Russian athletes to take part.

14:23

An update from DW's Oliver Moody regarding the protests outside the stadium in Toyko.



14:03

Some impressions from today's opening ceremony. Just don't mind the empty seats.



13:57

Fair to say the Argentina delegation aren't lacking any motivation for the Olympics.



13:40

The March of Nations is underway!





13:36

As the opening ceremony continues, protests against the IOC and the Games are taking place outside the stadium in Tokyo, DW's Oliver Moody reports.





13:23

The ceremony starts with a moment of silence in memory of the athletes who lost their lives at the Games, with a focus on the eleven Israeli sportspeople who were killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Munich Games, as well as COVID-19 victims worldwide.

13:12

The opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics is a go!

13:09

Tokyo 2020 promises to be an Olympics full of political protests. Here’s everything you need to know about the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s guidelines.

13:00

For the first time, two flag bearers, one man, one woman, will carry the German flag in the March of Nations at the Olympic Games. Leading the Germany team: Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding.

12:56

Hello, and welcome to DW's live blog from the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics!