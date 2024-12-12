  1. Skip to content
The tobacco industry: Keeping consumers hooked

December 12, 2024

Smoking has an image problem, because everyone knows that it can kill you. That’s why tobacco multinationals are now focusing on marketing e-cigarettes, enticing young consumers with bright colors and fruity flavors.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o4Tc

The World Health Organization says smoking results in the death of eight million people every year. That’s one reason why you’ll now often hear tobacco companies promoting the switch to e-cigarettes, with claims that these are less harmful to our health. It’s first and foremost young people who believe the industry’s promises, thereby taking the first step on the road to addiction. After all, nicotine is an addictive substance. And although it may taste better than tobacco, puffing on a vape is still going to get you hooked in precisely the same way as smoking a regular cigarette. The film investigates the cynicism of an industry that not only accepts this, but also deliberately aims for it.

In Good Shape — The Health Show

In Good Shape — The Health Show

Medics and researchers give us the lowdown on mint, sage and ginger. What are the best home remedies?
HealthSeptember 20, 202426:04 min
In Good Shape — How to improve your sleep

In Good Shape — How to improve your sleep

40% of the global population has problems sleeping. Even many children fail to get enough sleep. What really helps?
HealthSeptember 6, 202426:04 min
Will space labs soon help cure cancer?

Will space labs soon help cure cancer?

Could we soon get better drugs and faster computers thanks to research and production in space?
HealthJanuary 6, 202403:53 min
Dokus KW 33

Hunger for power — the Baltic states in Putin's shadow

The Baltic states regained independence more than 30 years ago.
PoliticsNovember 27, 202442:34 min
DocFilm

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm