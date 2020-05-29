 ′The time has come for humanity to go through its next evolution′ | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.06.2020

Environment

'The time has come for humanity to go through its next evolution'

The novel coronavirus is nature's way of telling us something, says environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev. He wants an economy not devoted to monetary wealth.

environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev

Lockdowns around the globe have afforded the natural world an unexpected period of respite. Lower emissions, less pollution: the positive impact on the environment has been well documented.

For environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev, a former high-level banker, the coronavirus crisis has made it clearer than ever that a dramatic shift in our relationship with the natural world is urgently needed.

He argues that pandemics like this one could be nature's response to its exploitation, and a way to redress the balance. DW spoke to Suhkdev for the new series of the environmental podcast, On the Green Fence.

DW: You believe the coronavirus is an instinctual response of our earth to keep us in check?

Listen to audio 21:13

SE 02 / Episode 2: The Holocene strikes back

Pavan Sukhdev: Yes, and not just the coronavirus. This is the fourth of the major virus attacks that we've had [after SARS, H1N1 and MERS], all sort of jumping from animal systems into human systems. Maybe the system is telling us something, and it's trying to keep itself in check.

We are the main cause of the disturbance, we are the ones who are destroying forests, covering up wetlands, intruding into the world of wild animals, and basically making them part of our food system. Well, the system may be adjusting by releasing more viruses. That's the basic idea.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic linked to destruction of wildlife and world's ecosystems

You've said for a long time that we need to correct our economic and corporate models. What kind of future world economy do you want?

It's a circular economy; an economy that, in the process of generating wealth for humans, doesn't generate costs at the same time, in terms of human capital, social capital and natural capital. Another name for it would be a green and equitable economy of permanence. Green, because it's not causing huge stresses on the environment; equitable, because its socially balanced, it's not just very rich and very poor people.

But that's at the macroeconomic level, the system level. What about the microeconomic level? Well, guess what? The single most important agent at the microeconomic level, basically, is the corporation. Two thirds of the economy today, globally on average in terms of who generates the GDP and who generates the jobs, basically is the private sector. So the question is: what can the corporation — which is the biggest engine of today's economy — do differently?

Pangolin

Human exploitation of nature and animals is fueling pandemics, say scientists

They [corporations] basically ignore the fact that they are not just a machine to make money for shareholders, but also a huge institution because they are training and developing thousands and maybe hundreds of thousands of staff, so they are potentially creating human capital, they are also big engines of natural destruction, so they are mining, destroying forests, basically cutting, digging and burning. Can they do less of that? Can they be more efficient? Can they not do it in places where there are extremely scarce forms of biodiversity in existence? And finally, are they ruining social fabric, or are they building social fabric?

Read more: Life after coronavirus: 'We can shape a totally different world'

In other words, are they collaborating with their suppliers, with their customers, with the government to whom they pay taxes? Or are they always trying to nickel and dime the suppliers, are they always trying to sell rubbish expensively to their customers and use aggressive marketing and advertising to prey on human insecurities and convert them into wants, wants into needs, needs into demand, demand into production, production to profit?

What kind of corporation are they? If they are the kind of 'corporation 1920,' maybe it's time for them to change and become what I call corporation 2020, which is much more responsible, with a kind of win-win focus, saying, guys, we are going to do well for our shareholders, but we are going to do well for you, our employees, and you, our society where we operate, and you, nature, which is around us.

Isn't that too idealistic, given that human nature tends towards greed?

Of course we are greedy — and some of that greed generates innovation, so it's not entirely a bad thing, but the point is, you can't have unchecked and unbridled greed. So we need checks and balances, and that's what we're not doing.

Remember, the whole world is not only about private wealth. The whole world is not a marketplace. We do have families, we do have friends, we do have communities, and we don't measure their value in terms of profits or dollars. And that's fine, we measure their value in different ways. Nature also provides a lot: you can estimate the economic cost you will incur by losing nature's services.

The blind pursuit of profit at the expense of all else — it's simply a fool's dream. And sadly, we seem to have believed it.

A lone tree

Not everything has a monetary value, but we can estimate the economic cost of losing nature's services

Read more: Coronavirus: Can we still live sustainably?

So how do we stop? What's the first step to bringing down the corporations?

The mistake is the conception that somehow the corporations are the gods of our economy. That's not true. We are all masters of our own destiny. All of us, the common people on the ground, are the true leaders today. Let's not be mesmerized by the magic of markets, let's not worship CEOs as if they are gods. They are not, they are just normal people like you and me. That's step number one; create that awareness building.

Then, start measuring impacts, and say, where you have negative externalities — costs to society, to human health and so on — we can measure these in dollars and cents, and let's report them just as much as we report profits. Believe me, just that reporting of the negative impacts will make people change their ways.

Step number two: put in rules and regulations about things you really don't want happening.  If you don't want wet markets to have wildlife and normal animals at the same time, well, put in a rule for that, and then make the countries where you have these markets change the way that they organize themselves. Not very difficult stuff.

Listen to audio 05:50

Living Planet: What animal-origin diseases have to do with how we treat nature

The pandemic has given us a window of opportunity to think about these things – can we also see it as a chance to make some of these changes happen?

I'm an optimist, because, as Winston Churchill said, it's pointless to be anything else. The reason I'm an optimist is that I do see changes going on. I think the time has come for humanity to go through its next evolution, intellectually, emotionally, and recognize that we can be different, we don't have to go back to the same old ways, business as usual. Let's look at the new economy, let's look at renewable energy, let's look at sustainable forestry and agriculture, transportation which is public and not necessarily private.

Pavan Sukhdev is an Indian environmental economist. He is the founder & CEO of GIST, the Global Initiative for a Sustainable Tomorrow, president of WWF International and a UN Environment goodwill ambassador. Previously, he spent years in high level positions at Deutsche Bank.

Sukhdev was interviewed by Neil King and Gabriel Borrud for the DW podcast, On the Green Fence. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

  • Several long-horned goats walk past shops in the center of Llandudno, Wales

    Amid coronavirus pandemic, animals reclaiming empty cities

    Trip into town

    In the coastal Welsh town of Llandudno, usually timid mountain goats have ventured into the empty streets to take a look around. They've become an online favorite thanks to Twitter posts by video producer Andrew Stuart. "There's hardly anyone around to scare them or anything … they just don't really care and are eating whatever they can," he said. The UK has been on lockdown since March 23.

  • Several deer explore the outdoor stands at a souvenir shop in Nara, Japan

    Amid coronavirus pandemic, animals reclaiming empty cities

    Exploring new ground

    In Nara, Japan's first permanent capital, deer are considered "messengers of the gods" and have been designated national treasures. More than 1,000 regularly wander through the city's central park, and visitors are encouraged to feed them sugar-free wheat crackers. But with tourists staying away during the outbreak, some curious deer have been quietly investigating nearby shops and restaurants.

  • A woman watches monkeys as they search of food in front of her shop in Lopburi, Thailand.

    Amid coronavirus pandemic, animals reclaiming empty cities

    Monkey menace

    Thousands of macaques that roam the streets of Lopburi in Thailand haven't been so polite. Usually well-fed by tourists, the monkeys have been finding snacks hard to come by during the pandemic. They've even engaged in intertribal warfare over scraps, fighting in the streets and historic temples. Thailand, the first country outside China to confirm a COVID-19 case, saw 39 million tourists in 2019.

  • An approximately 1-year-old puma in the streets of Santiago

    Amid coronavirus pandemic, animals reclaiming empty cities

    Urban jungle

    This young puma was recently found stalking through the empty streets of downtown Santiago, Chile, followed soon after by two more. The animals live in the nearby Andes Mountains and have increasingly been spotted in the locked down capital, home to about 6 million people. "There's no people, there's no noise, so they dare to explore a little more," said a regional official.

  • Stray dogs gather outside the deserted Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

    Amid coronavirus pandemic, animals reclaiming empty cities

    Unfamiliar territory

    India, home to 1.3 billion people — around 17% of the world population — began its ongoing lockdown on March 24. Most flights have been suspended, and these stray dogs have taken advantage of the abandoned arrivals area at the Kolkata airport. There are tens of millions of strays roving the country's streets and slums; a law has made it illegal to kill or maim the animals.

  • A cat crosses an empty street in downtown Istanbul

    Amid coronavirus pandemic, animals reclaiming empty cities

    Strays rule the streets

    Strays are also common in Istanbul — the city on the Bosporus has about 15 million inhabitants, but counts more than 200,000 free roaming cats and dogs. Local authorities regularly provide food and checkups for the animals, and that hasn't let up during the pandemic. Animal rights activists have said pets are increasingly being abandoned, amid false reports they can pass the virus on to humans.

  • A seabird swims across clearer waters by a gondola in a Venice canal

    Amid coronavirus pandemic, animals reclaiming empty cities

    Calm canals

    Venice, usually a popular tourist destination, has seen dramatic changes during the outbreak which has brought Italy to near collapse. The northern city is normally swamped with visitors, but canals have emptied during the country's strict lockdown measures. Without the constant passage of boat taxis and gondolas the muddied waters have settled, and seabirds and fish are once again visible.

  • A rockhopper penguin observes a beluga whale at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

    Amid coronavirus pandemic, animals reclaiming empty cities

    Visiting the neighbors

    The United States, the new epicenter of the pandemic, has been gradually imposing varying degrees of lockdown measures across the country. In Chicago, the Shedd Aquarium has closed its doors to the public until at least April 30. In the absence of visitors, the center's rockhopper penguins have been allowed out to explore.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


