BusinessRomania

The Timber Mafia’s brutal business

December 6, 2023

The illegal timber trade is worth billions. High returns and low rates of prosecution attract organized crime. In the past year alone, 120 million tons of timber in Europe had no official certificate of origin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Zpvd

At the same time, deforestation is one of the biggest drivers of the climate catastrophe caused by the greenhouse gas CO2. Romania is home to one of the last and largest primeval forests in Europe. It’s estimated that half of the nation’s trees are being cut down illegally. The organization "Agent Green" is battling the problem. Founder Gabriel Paun was almost beaten to death in 2015 by members of the timber mafia. At least six forest rangers have been murdered in Romania over the past decade. The European Union warned Romania back in 2020 that it wasn’t taking adequate steps to protect its forests. But thus far, there have been no follow-up measures. Interpol estimates that the illegal timber market is worth up to 152 billion US dollars a year. Environmental crime is the third largest criminal sector in the world, after drugs and counterfeit goods. In Cambodia, a third of all forests have disappeared over the last 20 years. The timber mafia wields huge power here, with alleged links to government. Although it’s difficult to get people to talk publicly about these matters, Marcus Hardtke continues to try. The German environmentalist came to Cambodia 30 years ago. Since then, he’s locked horns with the timber mafia. The film also examines the question of whether German policymakers are doing enough to combat illegal timber imports. After all, as the documentary shows: one of the top buyers of timber from Romania are furniture and DIY stores in Germany.

