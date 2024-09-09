  1. Skip to content
The threat from the Right - Never quite German enough?

September 9, 2024

In response to reports that right-wing extremist groups have considered plans to forcibly repatriate migrants, young Germans are reacting with anger and fear - and humor. Now, they’re also sensing a growing threat from mainstream society.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kRBX

"I’m sick of this!” Mohamed from Gelsenkirchen shouts into the camera. The care worker is deeply rooted in the Ruhr region, but questioning whether Germany can remain his home. "People always see the foreigner in me. They’re just waiting for me to make a mistake," he says. The feeling that although Germany is his home, he’ll never really belong is one that Mohamed shares with many other Germans with a migrant background. Earlier this year it was revealed that in November 2023, right-wing extremists met with donors and politicians, including members of the right-wing populist AfD party. At the gathering in Potsdam, plans to deport ‘unassimilated’ people with migrant backgrounds were reportedly on the table. In other words, plans to decide who belongs in Germany - and who doesn’t.

