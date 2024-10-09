The threat from the Right — Never German enough?

The growing acceptance of the far-right makes Germans with a migrant background fear they will never be German enough.

"I’m sick of this!" Mohamed from the German city of Gelsenkirchen shouts into the camera.

The care worker is deeply rooted in Germany's Ruhr region, but he questions whether Germany can remain his home.

"People always see the foreigner in me. They’re just waiting for me to make a mistake," he says.

The feeling that although Germany is his home, he’ll never really belong is one that Mohamed shares with many other Germans with a migrant background.

Earlier this year it was revealed that in November 2023, right-wing extremists met with donors and politicians, including members of the right-wing populist AfD party.

At the gathering in Potsdam, plans to deport ‘unassimilated’ people with migrant backgrounds were reportedly on the table. In other words, plans to decide who belongs in Germany and who doesn't.