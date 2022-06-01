The suffix for scandals: '-gate'

Ever since the break-in at the Watergate building complex 50 years ago on this day, the final syllable "-gate" has become shorthand for scandal.
Woodward and Bernstein: the dogged duo
The Watergate break-in caught media attention. Journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post, who were assigned to cover the story, would later uncover Nixon's role in the scandal. They were the subject of the book "All the President's Men," which was later turned into a film starring Dustin Hoffmann (left) and Robert Redford as Bernstein and Woodward respectively.
Forced to resign
With his complicity in the cover-up made public and his political support completely eroded, Nixon resigned from office on August 9, 1974. The belief is that if he had not done so, he would have been impeached by Congress and removed from office by a trial in the Senate. Here he is seen speaking to his vice-president and eventual successor Gerald Ford (right) in the Oval Office.
Who was 'Deep Throat'?
The Watergate scandal also introduced an intriguing character. Woodward had given a senior government official and annonymous source the name "Deep Throat." In 2005, aged 91, former FBI deputy director, William Mark Felt, revealed to Vanity Fair magazine that he had been the "Deep Throat" who had provided the two journalists with critical information that brought down the Nixon administration.
'I did not have sexual relations with that woman'
Those lines would be President Bill Clinton's undoing, and he was later forced to admit to his affair with then White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. Yet Monicagate, would prove to be more damaging to Lewinsky than Clinton. Her 2015 TED talk on the scandal titled "The Price of Shame" went viral, while "American Crime Story: The Impeachment," that she produced in 2021 casts new light on the issue.
Digging for dirt
2019's Ukrainegate caused an uproar in the US after President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy aiming to get damaging evidence about 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden. In a rough transcript released by the White House (picture), Trump asks Zelenskyy to "look into" Biden and his son Hunter, who was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company.
When the press turned spies
While the press were the 'good guys' in the Watergate scandal, this was not always the case. In 2011's Hackgate, the 168-year-old British tabloid newspaper, News of the World, was discovered to have illegally hacked the phones of up to 4,000 people in the pursuit of stories. After widespread protests, the paper, owned by Australian media magnate Rupert Murdoch, was shut down on July 7, 2011.
The boob that birthed Youtube
During the half-time show of the 2004 Super Bowl, singers Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing together when he briefly exposed one of her breasts in what was later described as a "wardrobe malfunction." It inspired three friends in California to create Youtube, where they uploaded a clip of this split second snafu for the benefit of those who blinked and missed it.
Uproar over flavor makeover
In 2017, the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center noted that the beloved chocolate hazelnut spread popular in Germany and elsewhere now contains more sugar and milk powder but less cocoa. Angry fans took to Twitter, with some creating the hashtag #NutellaGate. Wry observers however pointed to the fans' misplaced anger as Nutella still uses palm oil, which has contributed to tropical deforestation.
Partying instead of social distancing
The Partygate scandal in the UK recently saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraping by on a no-confidence vote. Having initially claimed no knowledge of parties and other gatherings of government and Conservative Party staff during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, photo evidence of the PM at some of these events have forced Johnson to backtrack, amidst calls for his resignation.
And the winner that wasn't
At the 2017 Oscars, actor Warren Beatty wrongly named La La Land as winner of the Best Picture gong. In this picture, Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," left, holds up the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the actual winner of Best Picture as presenter Warren Beatty (middle) and host Jimmy Kimmel (right) look on. In true 21st century style, it was promptly christened #Oscargate.
Woodward and Bernstein: the dogged duo
The Watergate break-in caught media attention. Journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post, who were assigned to cover the story, would later uncover Nixon's role in the scandal. They were the subject of the book "All the President's Men," which was later turned into a film starring Dustin Hoffmann (left) and Robert Redford as Bernstein and Woodward respectively.
Forced to resign
With his complicity in the cover-up made public and his political support completely eroded, Nixon resigned from office on August 9, 1974. The belief is that if he had not done so, he would have been impeached by Congress and removed from office by a trial in the Senate. Here he is seen speaking to his vice-president and eventual successor Gerald Ford (right) in the Oval Office.
Who was 'Deep Throat'?
The Watergate scandal also introduced an intriguing character. Woodward had given a senior government official and annonymous source the name "Deep Throat." In 2005, aged 91, former FBI deputy director, William Mark Felt, revealed to Vanity Fair magazine that he had been the "Deep Throat" who had provided the two journalists with critical information that brought down the Nixon administration.
'I did not have sexual relations with that woman'
Those lines would be President Bill Clinton's undoing, and he was later forced to admit to his affair with then White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. Yet Monicagate, would prove to be more damaging to Lewinsky than Clinton. Her 2015 TED talk on the scandal titled "The Price of Shame" went viral, while "American Crime Story: The Impeachment," that she produced in 2021 casts new light on the issue.
Digging for dirt
2019's Ukrainegate caused an uproar in the US after President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy aiming to get damaging evidence about 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden. In a rough transcript released by the White House (picture), Trump asks Zelenskyy to "look into" Biden and his son Hunter, who was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company.
When the press turned spies
While the press were the 'good guys' in the Watergate scandal, this was not always the case. In 2011's Hackgate, the 168-year-old British tabloid newspaper, News of the World, was discovered to have illegally hacked the phones of up to 4,000 people in the pursuit of stories. After widespread protests, the paper, owned by Australian media magnate Rupert Murdoch, was shut down on July 7, 2011.
The boob that birthed Youtube
During the half-time show of the 2004 Super Bowl, singers Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing together when he briefly exposed one of her breasts in what was later described as a "wardrobe malfunction." It inspired three friends in California to create Youtube, where they uploaded a clip of this split second snafu for the benefit of those who blinked and missed it.
Uproar over flavor makeover
In 2017, the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center noted that the beloved chocolate hazelnut spread popular in Germany and elsewhere now contains more sugar and milk powder but less cocoa. Angry fans took to Twitter, with some creating the hashtag #NutellaGate. Wry observers however pointed to the fans' misplaced anger as Nutella still uses palm oil, which has contributed to tropical deforestation.
Partying instead of social distancing
The Partygate scandal in the UK recently saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraping by on a no-confidence vote. Having initially claimed no knowledge of parties and other gatherings of government and Conservative Party staff during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, photo evidence of the PM at some of these events have forced Johnson to backtrack, amidst calls for his resignation.
And the winner that wasn't
At the 2017 Oscars, actor Warren Beatty wrongly named La La Land as winner of the Best Picture gong. In this picture, Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," left, holds up the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the actual winner of Best Picture as presenter Warren Beatty (middle) and host Jimmy Kimmel (right) look on. In true 21st century style, it was promptly christened #Oscargate.