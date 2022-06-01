 The suffix for scandals: ′-gate′ | All media content | DW | 15.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

The suffix for scandals: '-gate'

Ever since the break-in at the Watergate building complex 50 years ago on this day, the final syllable "-gate" has become shorthand for scandal.

  • A black and white picture of two men dressed in suits and ties looking very serious

    Woodward and Bernstein: the dogged duo

    The Watergate break-in caught media attention. Journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post, who were assigned to cover the story, would later uncover Nixon's role in the scandal. They were the subject of the book "All the President's Men," which was later turned into a film starring Dustin Hoffmann (left) and Robert Redford as Bernstein and Woodward respectively.

  • Black and white picture of US President Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford sitting in the Oval Office in 1974

    Forced to resign

    With his complicity in the cover-up made public and his political support completely eroded, Nixon resigned from office on August 9, 1974. The belief is that if he had not done so, he would have been impeached by Congress and removed from office by a trial in the Senate. Here he is seen speaking to his vice-president and eventual successor Gerald Ford (right) in the Oval Office.

  • Dustin Hoffman und Robert Redford, 1976

    Who was 'Deep Throat'?

    The Watergate scandal also introduced an intriguing character. Woodward had given a senior government official and annonymous source the name "Deep Throat." In 2005, aged 91, former FBI deputy director, William Mark Felt, revealed to Vanity Fair magazine that he had been the "Deep Throat" who had provided the two journalists with critical information that brought down the Nixon administration.

  • A woman with long, brown hair wearing a printed, sleeveless dress poses with a hand on her hip and smiles at the camera

    'I did not have sexual relations with that woman'

    Those lines would be President Bill Clinton's undoing, and he was later forced to admit to his affair with then White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. Yet Monicagate, would prove to be more damaging to Lewinsky than Clinton. Her 2015 TED talk on the scandal titled "The Price of Shame" went viral, while "American Crime Story: The Impeachment," that she produced in 2021 casts new light on the issue.

  • A computer screen shows text with the title July 25, 2019 Trump-Zelensky call record

    Digging for dirt

    2019's Ukrainegate caused an uproar in the US after President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy aiming to get damaging evidence about 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden. In a rough transcript released by the White House (picture), Trump asks Zelenskyy to "look into" Biden and his son Hunter, who was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company.

  • A man wearing spectacles holds up a sign that say, Break up the Murdoch empire

    When the press turned spies

    While the press were the 'good guys' in the Watergate scandal, this was not always the case. In 2011's Hackgate, the 168-year-old British tabloid newspaper, News of the World, was discovered to have illegally hacked the phones of up to 4,000 people in the pursuit of stories. After widespread protests, the paper, owned by Australian media magnate Rupert Murdoch, was shut down on July 7, 2011.

  • A man and woman looking shocked - the woman has one breast exposed

    The boob that birthed Youtube

    During the half-time show of the 2004 Super Bowl, singers Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing together when he briefly exposed one of her breasts in what was later described as a "wardrobe malfunction." It inspired three friends in California to create Youtube, where they uploaded a clip of this split second snafu for the benefit of those who blinked and missed it.

  • Picture of a jar with the word Nutella on it

    Uproar over flavor makeover

    In 2017, the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center noted that the beloved chocolate hazelnut spread popular in Germany and elsewhere now contains more sugar and milk powder but less cocoa. Angry fans took to Twitter, with some creating the hashtag #NutellaGate. Wry observers however pointed to the fans' misplaced anger as Nutella still uses palm oil, which has contributed to tropical deforestation.

  • A man wearing a mask, holds up a sign that reads: Now Partygate. Kick the Tories out. Save our NHS

    Partying instead of social distancing

    The Partygate scandal in the UK recently saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraping by on a no-confidence vote. Having initially claimed no knowledge of parties and other gatherings of government and Conservative Party staff during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, photo evidence of the PM at some of these events have forced Johnson to backtrack, amidst calls for his resignation.

  • Jordan Horowitz, Warren Beatty, Jimmy Kimmel

    And the winner that wasn't

    At the 2017 Oscars, actor Warren Beatty wrongly named La La Land as winner of the Best Picture gong. In this picture, Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," left, holds up the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the actual winner of Best Picture as presenter Warren Beatty (middle) and host Jimmy Kimmel (right) look on. In true 21st century style, it was promptly christened #Oscargate.


  • A black and white picture of two men dressed in suits and ties looking very serious

    Woodward and Bernstein: the dogged duo

    The Watergate break-in caught media attention. Journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward of The Washington Post, who were assigned to cover the story, would later uncover Nixon's role in the scandal. They were the subject of the book "All the President's Men," which was later turned into a film starring Dustin Hoffmann (left) and Robert Redford as Bernstein and Woodward respectively.

  • Black and white picture of US President Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford sitting in the Oval Office in 1974

    Forced to resign

    With his complicity in the cover-up made public and his political support completely eroded, Nixon resigned from office on August 9, 1974. The belief is that if he had not done so, he would have been impeached by Congress and removed from office by a trial in the Senate. Here he is seen speaking to his vice-president and eventual successor Gerald Ford (right) in the Oval Office.

  • Dustin Hoffman und Robert Redford, 1976

    Who was 'Deep Throat'?

    The Watergate scandal also introduced an intriguing character. Woodward had given a senior government official and annonymous source the name "Deep Throat." In 2005, aged 91, former FBI deputy director, William Mark Felt, revealed to Vanity Fair magazine that he had been the "Deep Throat" who had provided the two journalists with critical information that brought down the Nixon administration.

  • A woman with long, brown hair wearing a printed, sleeveless dress poses with a hand on her hip and smiles at the camera

    'I did not have sexual relations with that woman'

    Those lines would be President Bill Clinton's undoing, and he was later forced to admit to his affair with then White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. Yet Monicagate, would prove to be more damaging to Lewinsky than Clinton. Her 2015 TED talk on the scandal titled "The Price of Shame" went viral, while "American Crime Story: The Impeachment," that she produced in 2021 casts new light on the issue.

  • A computer screen shows text with the title July 25, 2019 Trump-Zelensky call record

    Digging for dirt

    2019's Ukrainegate caused an uproar in the US after President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy aiming to get damaging evidence about 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden. In a rough transcript released by the White House (picture), Trump asks Zelenskyy to "look into" Biden and his son Hunter, who was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company.

  • A man wearing spectacles holds up a sign that say, Break up the Murdoch empire

    When the press turned spies

    While the press were the 'good guys' in the Watergate scandal, this was not always the case. In 2011's Hackgate, the 168-year-old British tabloid newspaper, News of the World, was discovered to have illegally hacked the phones of up to 4,000 people in the pursuit of stories. After widespread protests, the paper, owned by Australian media magnate Rupert Murdoch, was shut down on July 7, 2011.

  • A man and woman looking shocked - the woman has one breast exposed

    The boob that birthed Youtube

    During the half-time show of the 2004 Super Bowl, singers Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson were performing together when he briefly exposed one of her breasts in what was later described as a "wardrobe malfunction." It inspired three friends in California to create Youtube, where they uploaded a clip of this split second snafu for the benefit of those who blinked and missed it.

  • Picture of a jar with the word Nutella on it

    Uproar over flavor makeover

    In 2017, the Hamburg Consumer Protection Center noted that the beloved chocolate hazelnut spread popular in Germany and elsewhere now contains more sugar and milk powder but less cocoa. Angry fans took to Twitter, with some creating the hashtag #NutellaGate. Wry observers however pointed to the fans' misplaced anger as Nutella still uses palm oil, which has contributed to tropical deforestation.

  • A man wearing a mask, holds up a sign that reads: Now Partygate. Kick the Tories out. Save our NHS

    Partying instead of social distancing

    The Partygate scandal in the UK recently saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraping by on a no-confidence vote. Having initially claimed no knowledge of parties and other gatherings of government and Conservative Party staff during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, photo evidence of the PM at some of these events have forced Johnson to backtrack, amidst calls for his resignation.

  • Jordan Horowitz, Warren Beatty, Jimmy Kimmel

    And the winner that wasn't

    At the 2017 Oscars, actor Warren Beatty wrongly named La La Land as winner of the Best Picture gong. In this picture, Jordan Horowitz, producer of "La La Land," left, holds up the envelope revealing "Moonlight" as the actual winner of Best Picture as presenter Warren Beatty (middle) and host Jimmy Kimmel (right) look on. In true 21st century style, it was promptly christened #Oscargate.


More in the Media Center

Meet the Germans, Berlin

Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn't very German at all 01.06.2022

Meet the Germans | Eurovision

Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest 11.05.2022

Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, Kirche, Church Copyright: DW

Germany and the church 13.04.2022

17.03.2022** Meet the Germans / DW SPORT Zugestellt: Rachel Stewart

Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal 17.03.2022

Read also

21.04.2009 Bildnummer: 52982013 Datum: 21.04.2009 Copyright: imago/Xinhua Pulitzer-Preis-Medaille - PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN, Objekte, premiumd; 2009, New York, Pulitzerpreis; , quer, Kbdig, Gruppenbild, ,; Aufnahmedatum geschätzt Bildnummer 52982013 Date 21 04 2009 Copyright Imago XINHUA Pulitzer Prize Medal PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Objects premiumd 2009 New York Pulitzerpreis horizontal Kbdig Group photo date estimated

Marking history: the Pulitzer Prize 09.05.2022

John F. Kennedy, Watergate and the Panama Papers; Janet Cooke's fake news or Maureen Dowd's biting op-eds: Here's a look back at the rich history of the Pulitzer, the US' top awards for writing.

Der US-amerikanische Vizepräsident Lyndon B. Johnson (M) wird am 22.8.1963 durch die Bezirkssrichterin Sarah T. Hughes (l) auf dem Flug von Dallas (Texas) nach Washington als 36. Präsident der USA vereidigt. Rechts Jacqueline Kennedy, die Witwe des wenige Stunden zuvor in Dallas ermordeten Präsidenten John F. Kennedy.

Exceptional Inauguration Days in US history 20.01.2021

Donald Trump is not attending Joe Biden's inauguration. While highly unusual, it's not the first time an outgoing president is not taking part in the ceremony.