The 77 Percent

The Spread: Why do we stigmatize postpartum depression

What is postpatrum depression? And how do you deal with it? DW sex and relationship expert Kaz speaks to a psychotherapist to find out more.

Watch video 03:11

Name: 77_ Rosebell Kagumire_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Rosebell Kagumire: Online and On Point Fotograf/in: Annabelle Steffes-Halmer Datum: 05/2022

Rosebell Kagumire: Online and on point 25.05.2022

Name: 77_Self defense_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag The Gambia: Self-defense for Gambian teens Fotograf/in: Omar Wally Datum: 05/2022

Self-defense for Gambian teens 25.05.2022

Name: 77_Goma-Chukudu_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag In the Shadow of a Volcano – My City Goma Fotograf/in: Sella Oneko Datum: 05/2022

Goma: in the shadow of a volcano 25.05.2022

Screenshot Beitrag Harmony Wanjiku: So fast, so good! Fotograf/in: DW Datum: 05/2022 Aus der DW-Sendung The 77 Percent © DW

Meet Kenyan speed demon Harmony Wanjiku 18.05.2022

77 Magazin #116, Sendedatum 04.06.

Kenyan women tackle stereotypes facing young mothers 01.06.2022

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 25.05.2022

Kindersoldaten der Rebellengruppe Vereinigte Revolutionäre Front (RUF) im Oktober 1999 in einem Militärlager in Makeni nahe der Stadt Lunsar (Sierra Leone). Nach dem Abschluss des Friedensvertrages im Juli läuft die Entwaffnung der rund 45000 Kämpfer in Sierra Leone nur schleppend an. Unter den Kämpfern, die demobilisiert werden sollen, sind nach Schätzungen des UN-Kinderhilfswerkes Unicef mindestens 5000 Kinder. Sie wurden von allen Kriegsparteien an die Front geschickt, von den Rebellengruppen ebenso wie von den regierungstreuen Milizen.

Sierra Leone still scarred by civil war 25.05.2022

Name: 77_Sierra Leone street debate_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Sierra Leone building on 20 years of peace Fotograf/in: Sella Oneko Datum: 05/2022

Sierra Leone building on 20 years of peace 25.05.2022

'The 77 Percent': Making African voices heard

'The 77 Percent': Making African voices heard 25.02.2022

Innovation, ideas and big dreams: DW Africa's youth show brings the most inspiring stories from the African continent. At the same time, the format dares to tackle difficult issues that concern Africa's youth.

DW Sendung The 77 Percent |Folge #45

The 77 Percent — The magazine for Africa's youth 11.12.2020

The 77 Percent takes you on an electrifying journey around Africa looking at power supply from Nigeria to South Africa. In Ivory Coast, we immerse ourselves in the virtual world of e-games.

Name: 77_Sendung_Bild Inhalt: Screenshot Beitrag Michael Oti Sendung Fotograf/in: DW Datum: 01/2022

Back to School! 27.01.2022

In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.

Secondary school student Jackline Bosibori, 17, holds her newborn daughter inside their home in Lindi village within Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi SEARCH KENYA LOCKDOWN PREGNANCIES FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES.

Africa: COVID lockdowns blamed for increase in teenage pregnancies 13.09.2021

Lockdowns and other restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus crisis have led to a rise in teenage pregnancies in Africa. Aid organizations are warning of a regression in girls' rights to education and health.