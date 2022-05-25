The Spread: Why do we stigmatize postpartum depression

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
What is postpatrum depression? And how do you deal with it? DW sex and relationship expert Kaz speaks to a psychotherapist to find out more.
Innovation, ideas and big dreams: DW Africa's youth show brings the most inspiring stories from the African continent. At the same time, the format dares to tackle difficult issues that concern Africa's youth.
The 77 Percent takes you on an electrifying journey around Africa looking at power supply from Nigeria to South Africa. In Ivory Coast, we immerse ourselves in the virtual world of e-games.
In Nigeria and South Africa, initiatives try to keep boys and girls in school. In Kenya, a teenage dad tells us about the woes of unwanted pregnancy. Also, we take a look at Africa's best soccer players.
Lockdowns and other restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus crisis have led to a rise in teenage pregnancies in Africa. Aid organizations are warning of a regression in girls' rights to education and health.
