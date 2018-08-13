 The special ′zombie gene′ that protects elephants from cancer | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 14.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Science

The special 'zombie gene' that protects elephants from cancer

Elephants die of cancer much less often than humans of the same age. The reason for this is that they have revived a special, usually sleeping, pseudogene that kills off damaged cells.

Afrikanischer Elefant lange Stoßzähne (picture alliance/dpa/S. Meyers)

Approximately 17 percent of people worldwide die of cancer. The figure for elephants is only five percent, although on average they live to about the same age as humans - just under 70 years.

This is all the more surprising because the number of cells that can potentially turn into cancer is much higher in elephants than in humans - about a hundred times as many.

A team led by an expert in human genetics, Vincent Lynch, who teaches at the University of Chicago and researchers from the University of Utah suspect it might have something to do with the tumour suppression gene p53.

This gene is present in humans and in almost all mammals in one copy. Its specialty is to recognise damaged DNA and drive it into programmed cell death, also called autophagy (meaning: "self digestion"). It functions like the body's garbage disposal system. 

Read more: Medicine Nobel for Ohsumi: How cells digest themselves

Elephants have more of these genes than we do

To the amazement of the researchers, elephants have not only one, but 20 copies of the p53 gene in their genetic make-up. As a result, the cells react much more sensitively to damage in the genome and initiate cell death earlier. If cells with damaged DNA are not eaten by the immune system in time, they can develop into tumour cells.

The breakthrough for the researchers came with another gene, however. "Genes duplicate all the time," says Lynch. "Sometimes they make mistakes, producing non-functional versions known as pseudogenes."

While looking into p53, the researchers found a pseudogene, called leukemia inhibition factor 6 (LIF6). Incredibly, unlike in humans, this pseudogene had suddenly become functional again in the elephant. In other words, it had practically come back from the dead.

Melanoma cells (Imago/Science Photo Library/A. Pasieka)

When the DNA of a cell gets damaged, the zombie gene awakes and ddestroys the mytochondria, killing the cell, before it can turn cancerous, like those cells.

Awakened zombie gene destroys the energy supply of the sick cell

And it turned out that LIF6 played an important role in the removal of damaged cells: it perforated the mitochondria - the power stations of the cells - and led to the cells dying.

"Hence, zombie. This dead gene came back to life. When it gets turned on by damaged DNA, it kills that cell, quickly," Lynch explains. "This is beneficial, because it acts in response to genetic mistakes, errors made, when the DNA is being repaired. Getting rid of that cell can prevent a subsequent cancer." The researchers published their study inCell Reports on August 14, 2018.

The LIF6 gene has also been active in elephants for quite some time. It seems to have been present in the ancestors of today's elephants, the Hyrax, 25 to 30 million years ago, which at that time were barely larger than marmots. It is possible that the suppression of cancer is also partly responsible for the large size of elephants.

Will this gene revive in humans?

Large animals have many more cells and thus cell divisions than small animals. Therefore, the researchers assume that they also need a very effective mechanism to suppress or remove tumour cells.

Now Lynch and his colleagues want to try to use the elephant strategy in human cancer medicine. "Maybe we can find ways of developing drugs that mimic the behaviors of the elephant's LIF6 or of getting cancerous cells to turn on their existing zompbie copies of the LIF gene," the human geneticist said. 

  • Symbolbild brennende Zigarette

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Stop smoking

    Tobacco use is the single greatest avoidable risk factor for cancer mortality worldwide, causing an estimated 22 percent of cancer deaths per year. Besides smoking, also chewing tobacco or snuff can lead to cancer. And even second-hand smoke, which is the inhalation of smoke in the environment, has been proven to cause lung cancer in nonsmoking adults.

  • Sommer Deutschland 2012

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Choose the right dose of sunrays

    Skin cancer is one of the most common kinds of cancer — and one of the most preventable. Stay out of the sun when the sun's ultraviolet rays are intense. They are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cover exposed areas with hats, clothes and sunglasses and use sunscreen. UV-emitting tanning devices are now also classified as carcinogenic to humans.

  • Mammographie

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Get cancer screenings

    Some types of cancer can be found before they cause symptoms. Therefore regular self-exams, for instance of your skin and breasts, and cancer screenings can help find and treat some types of cancer early. Not for all types of cancer screening tests are available. Talk to your doctor about the options and what is useful for you.

  • Jogging am Strand

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Get active and control your weight

    There is a link between overweight and obesity to many types of cancer. Regular physical activity and the maintenance of a healthy body weight, along with a healthy diet, will considerably reduce cancer risk. Diets high in fruits and vegetables may have a protective effect. Conversely, excess consumption of red and preserved meat may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

  • Studie: Magenbakterium könnte vor Asthma schützen

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Avoid infections

    Infectious agents are responsible for almost 22 percent of cancer deaths in the developing world and 6 percent in industrialized countries. Viral hepatitis B and C cause cancer of the liver; human papilloma virus infection causes cervical cancer. Ask your doctor about vaccination Options. The bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which you can see in the picture, increases the risk of stomach cancer.

  • Whiskey mit Eis

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Be reasonable with alcohol

    According to the World Health Organization, the risk of cancer increases with the amount of alcohol consumed. Alcohol use is a risk factor for many cancer types including cancer of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, liver, colorectum and breast.

  • Indien Luftverschmutzung in Delhi

    Seven ways to prevent cancer

    Avoid pollutants

    According to the World Health Organization, environmental pollution of air, water and soil with carcinogenic chemicals accounts for one to four percent of all cancers. Exposure to carcinogens also occurs via the contamination of food by chemicals, such as aflatoxins or dioxins. Indoor air pollution from coal fires doubles the risk of lung cancer, particularly among non-smoking women.


DW recommends

Medicine Nobel for Ohsumi: How cells digest themselves

Yoshinori Ohsumi won this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for unraveling the mechanism of autophagy. He showed the amazing process through which cells dispose of their waste. (03.10.2016)  

Australian researchers develop 'world first' melanoma blood test

Researchers in Australia have developed a new way of detecting the deadly skin cancer, melanoma. Hailed as a "world first," the breakthrough could dramatically increases survival rates. (18.07.2018)  

New blood test could detect eight types of cancer before symptoms show

The future isn't far off, according to US researchers: doctors will soon be able to detect cancer and locate tumor cells just by examining one blood sample. But is this new screening method as good as it sounds? (19.01.2018)  

Don't wait for sniffer dogs to screen you for cancer

Dogs can sniff out drugs, cash and explosives. Now media and researchers are celebrating a new canine skill: their ability to detect tumors. But we shouldn't get too excited about it yet. (21.06.2017)  

Leibniz Prize: How nerve cells regenerate faster

Molecular biologist Frank Bradke is one of 10 academics who will receive the prestigious German award in March. His research found that certain cancer drugs were able to rebuild damaged nerve cells. (11.12.2015)  

Seven ways to prevent cancer

Is it bad luck, genes or environment? Some risk factors for cancer may be outside of our control, but others are not. Seven tips to reduce your cancer risk. (05.05.2015)  

WWW links

Cell Reports