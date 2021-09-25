The SPD: Germany's oldest political party

Every party has its foundational myth and the SPD claims to be the world's oldest democratic party. Certainly, it is Germany's.

The birth of the German Social Democratic Party belongs to an era when workers with relatively few rights first began to rebel against the patriarchs of businesses who employed them.

The fact that this group organized itself and became a politically potent force is, in large part, due to the work of a man named Ferdinand Lassalle.

On May 23, 1863, the well-to-do son of a merchant was the driving force behind the foundation of the General German Workers' Association (ADAV) in Leipzig, the precursor of what in the 19th century became known as the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). At that time, more than half of the citizens in the country were illiterate. Free elections and anonymous ballots had yet to come.

Ferdinand Lassalle turned his frustrations into a political party

Persecution, radicalization, resistance

During the reign of the German empire between 1871 and 1918, what was once a workers' party quickly became a mass movement with upwards of one million members. In elections, it obtained one-third of the popular vote.

Social Democrats were so popular that the chancellor of the newly-unified German empire, Otto von Bismarck, banned the party through a series of "Anti-Socialist Laws." For 12 years, trade-union-friendly proponents of social democracy were monitored, denounced, and forced to emigrate.

Persecution led to radicalization within certain elements of the party. Larger numbers of social democrats began adopting the tenets of revolutionary Marxism, which foresaw the collapse of ruling capitalist structures and their replacement in a property-less and politically classless society.

By the end of World War I in November 1918, that philosophical crack had led inexorably toward a political schism, splitting the workers' movement into reformist and revolutionary factions.

When Germany's last imperial chancellor, Kaiser Wilhelm II, abdicated the throne on November 9, 1918, both branches of the social democratic movement called simultaneously for the founding of a new republic. From the chambers of Berlin's Reichstag parliament, the Social Democrat Philipp Scheidemann proclaimed a moderately democratic republic, while Karl Liebknecht called for a "socialist-communist" Germany.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago The Kaiser's proclamation On January 18, 1871, Otto von Bismarck read out the proclamation of the Emperor of Prussia in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles. The German Reich was founded after Germany won the 1870-1871 war against France. The painter Anton von Werner was an eyewitness to the event and documented it in this painting made in 1885. Wilhelm I is standing on a stage surrounded by princes.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago The Reichstag in Berlin Berlin was the first capital of the German Reich. The Reichstag's foundation stone was laid on June 9, 1884, in a ceremony led by Emperor Wilhelm I and Otto von Bismarck, the first chancellor of the Reich. However, the Reichstag's construction took 10 years, and Wilhelm II put the final stone in the new building. Parliament was called to session a day after.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago The Kyffhausen Castle This monument with a statue of Emperor Wilhelm I on horseback and Emperor Friedrick I (1112-1190) was built upon the remains of the Kyffhausen Castle from around the 11th century. Today, the castle is one of the main tourist attractions in Thuringia.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago Living as the Wilhelminians did The Gründerzeit ("Founder Epoch") Museum in Berlin takes the visitor back to the era between 1871 and 1914. The valuable furnishings of the time aimed to reflect prestige. With angular forms, elaborate decorations, curved legs with ball-like bases, chairs, grandfather clocks and mirrors often had crown-like decorations.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago A Bismarck made of stone Globally, there are around 10,000 places with a reference to Otto von Bismarck. Bismarck monuments were made between 1868 and 1934 and include statues of the chancellor riding a horse or depicting him as a warrior. Former colonies of Germany also have some leftover monuments to the German statesman. There is a Bismarck square in Dar es-Salaam and Bismarck mountains in Papua New Guinea.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago A towering chancellor Otto von Bismarck was the founder of the German Reich in 1871. As the first chancellor, he was conservative but also modern. The Bismarck monument in the Old Elbe park in Hamburg was constructed in the years between 1901 to 1906, following plans by the architect Emil Schaudt and the sculptor Hugo Lederer.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago The Franco-Prussian war Scenes from the Franco-Prussian war of 1870-1871, with Germany's victory over the French, was one of the favorite themes of painters in the Wilhelminian period. This painting is also by Anton von Werner. It shows a French soldier taking leave from his wife, while a German musketeer holds the baby.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago The Berlin Cathedral The new German Reich also needed a representative church. As the King of Prussia, Wilhelm II ordered the demolition of the Schinkel Cathedral and the construction of a new cathedral according to the plans of the architect Julius Raschdorf. Its form is reminiscent of Italian renaissance and Baroque styles. The cathedral was inaugurated on February 27, 1905.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago The Bode museum In memory of his father, Wilhelm II ordered the construction of the Kaiser Friedrich Museum, now known as the Bode Museum, in Berlin. With its stucco-decorated domed hall and the twin stairways, it became known as the "museum palace." It served as a hall of fame for the Hohenzollern dynasty and for renaissance art. It was renovated and reopened in 2006.

The Proclamation of the German Empire, 150 years ago Heinrich Mann's "Der Untertan" In his novel "Der Untertan" (translated into English under the titles "Man of Straw," "The Patrioteer," and "The Loyal Subject"), Heinrich Mann analyzed power relations in the Reich under Wilhelm II. Mann wrote the novel between 1906 and 1914. It was released as a book in 1918. The story is about the moral cowardice and opportunism of Diederich Hessling, who elbows his way up the social ladder. Author: Sabine Oelze



But the Weimar Republic, founded and supported by a majority of moderate Social Democrats and representing the first phase of democracy on German soil, was politically unstable during its short life between 1918 and 1933. Due to hyperinflation and mass unemployment, the country's economic condition appeared hopeless. Weak democratic institutions could no longer counteract the rise of National Socialists under Adolf Hitler.

Still, all 94 SPD parliamentarians voted against Hitler's "Enabling Act of 1933," a law that replaced democracy in Germany in favor of Hitler's despotism.

SPD politician Otto Wels rebuked Hitler at a time when many dissenting politicians remained silent and fearful

Post WW II 'Ostpolitik'

At the end of World War II in 1945, what remained of the SPD had become a leftist popular front whose chief preoccupation was with itself in the post-war years. As Germany's conservative political party set the country on a path that would lead toward the "economic miracle," the SPD corrected and revamped its anti-capitalistic attitudes.

In the Godesberg Program of 1959, the party embraced the market economy — albeit one girded with strong social security mechanisms.

In 1966, with the beginning of the grand coalition between the SPD and its traditional center-right rival, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), a decade of post-war development shaped by the SPD began. Where SPD politicians of various generations had previously anchored their policies on women's suffrage, eight-hour workdays, and support for trade unions, in 1969, German Chancellor and SPD chairman Willy Brandt set his attention to peace and reconciliation with the socialist states of Eastern Europe.

Brandt received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971 for dropping to his knees at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, an act which, as performed by an active German Chancellor, became the symbolic apology to the Polish nation for the crimes of the Nazi dictatorship.

In kneeling, Brandt became a symbol of German remorse and the most recognizable SPD politician worldwide

"It was the instinct of a moment that moved him toward a gesture, through which a person who bore no personal guilt asked forgiveness for the guilt of his people," recalled Egon Bahr, the architect of Brandt's policies in Eastern Europe.

The era of Willy Brandt and his successor, Helmut Schmidt — is seen as the golden age of the SPD in Germany.

Fundamental change

In the years before and after the peaceful unification of East and West Germany through the fall of the wall in 1989, the SPD found itself taking a back seat. Helmut Kohl of the CDU was considered the "chancellor of unification," a reputation that carried politicians of his center-right party to government seats for many years to come.

In 1998 Germans opted for an end of the Kohl era and the SPD's charismatic Gerhard Schröder formed a coalition with Joschka Fischer and his Green Party.

The SPD's Gerhard Schröder (l) headed a coalition with Joschka Fischer's Green Party during which radical and controversial social reforms were implemented

Due to high unemployment and an economic recession, Schröder's SPD adopted a conservative course and business-friendly policies that jaded its traditional base of workers and trade unions.

This reform concept called "Agenda 2010 " introduced the controversial welfare reform known as Hartz IV, which toughened requirements for the unemployed and curbed benefits and state aid. This move split the party: SPD conservatives lauded the policy's beneficial effect on job growth, while more left-leaning factions condemned Hartz IV as inhumane and "neo-liberal."

The party's traditional voters — industrial workers and low-income earners — turned their backs on the SPD, a fact that by the end of Gerhard Schröder's chancellorship in 2005, led to an identity crisis within the party.

SPD chair Andrea Nahles stepped down in 2019 following the SPD's record poor showing in European Parliament election

The party plummeted to well below 30 percent on the national level and in most of the federal states, leading to over a decade of electoral setbacks and rubbing shoulders with conservatives.

Years of a "grand coalition" with the center-right Christian Democratic Union of Angela Merkel took their toll, as the SPD was seen to capitulate to Merkel's conservatives.

The party hit rock bottom after the resignation of SPD party head Andrea Nahles in 2019 following the SPD's record poor showing in European Parliament elections, of only 15%.

Revival of the SPD?

But being in power was exactly what vice-chancellor Olaf Scholzmanaged to capitalize on in the 2021 election race. The pragmatist from the center-right of his party campaigned on stability and continuity. He had served as Merkel's labor minister and later as her vice-chancellor and finance minister in 2018.

As secretary-general of the SPD, he had backed Schröder's Agenda 2010, drawing the ire of his party's left-wing, who regarded him as betraying their party’s principles.

It came as a surprise that he was nominated early as SPD chancellor candidate, just months after his defeat in the party’s leadership contest in 2019 — when members preferred two left-wing politicians Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans.

CDU/CSU conservatives accused Scholz of planning to form a far-left government. But while Scholz has made overtures to the ecologist Greens, but has kept a distance to the Left Party. That socialist grouping is rooted in the Communist Party that ruled over East Germany but also includes high-profile SPD renegades, who had left the SPD in 2004 in protest over the increasingly neoliberal Schröder policies. The SPD's left-wing is likely to advocate for a rapprochement.

If the SPD ends up the largest party, the centrist Scholz may have to engage in some tricky diplomacy with the leftist party faithful to prevent another eruption of fierce in-fighting.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Deciphering the color code The center-right Christian Democrat CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU are symbolized by the color black. The center-left Social Democrat SPD is red, as is the socialist Left Party. The neoliberal Free Democrats' (FDP) color is yellow. And the Greens are self-explanatory. German media often refer to color combinations and national flags, using them as shorthand for political coalitions.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, green — the Kenya coalition A coalition of center-right Christian Democrats (black) and center-left Social Democrats (red) plus the Green Party would secure a comfortable majority. Such a coalition has been in power in the state of Brandenburg. On a federal level this would be a first.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, yellow and green — the Jamaica coalition The center-right Christian Democrats have often teamed up with the much smaller pro-free market Free Democrats (FDP) at the state and the national level over the years. Taking in the Greens to form a three-way coalition would be an option attractive to many in the CDU. But the Greens and the FDP do not make easy bedfellows, and a similar attempt failed after the last election in 2017.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black, red, yellow — the Germany coalition The center-right CDU and the center-left SPD plus the business-focused FDP. This combination would easily clear the 50% threshold in parliament, and would be the preferred option for business leaders and high-income earners. But if the SPD takes the lead we'd see red, black, yellow — a less conservative option.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, red, green The Social Democrats teaming up with the Greens and the Left Party is a specter the conservatives like to raise whenever they perform badly in the polls. But the SPD and Left Party have a difficult history. And the Left's extreme foreign policy positions would likley hamper negotiations.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Red, yellow, green — a 'traffic light' coalition The free-market-oriented liberal FDP has in the past generally ruled out federal coalitions sandwiched between the Social Democrats and the Greens. But this year, the FDP has not ruled out any options. Germany's traditional kingmaker party may above all be keen to return to power — no matter in which color combination.

German election 2021: Governing coalition options Black and red, red and black — the 'grand coalition' A "grand coalition" of CDU and SPD, the "big tent parties," has been in power for the past eight years with the conservatives taking the lead. If the election results allow it, this combination may continue in government ... with the stronger party naming the chancellor. Author: Rina Goldenberg



This article has been translated from German and was first published in 2018. It has since been updated.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year’s elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.