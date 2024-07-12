  1. Skip to content
Food SecurityVenezuela

The Soy Priest of Venezuela 

December 7, 2024

Father Jose Maria Gimeno has a mission - he wants to convert mothers in Venezuela's slums. His message: Stop eating meat, cook with soy!

In his church in the megacity of Barquisimeto in northern Venezuela, a Catholic priest gives cooking classes. He wants to show how soy can replace meat in almost every dish. But he is not motivated by veganism or a change in diet due to climate change. Jose Maria simply wants to ensure that the children in the slums are well fed. Dried soy is rich in protein and can help prevent malnutrition. It's inexpensive, which is crucial in a country hit hard by inflation. A report by Antonia Herrera.

