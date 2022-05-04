The soccer nuns of the Vatican

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Sports-loving nuns sometimes meet resistance in the church. That doesn't damper the Vatican's female soccer players' enthusiasm.
A team of migrants, priests and disabled people has met with Pope Francis in the Vatican. The team is set to play in a charity soccer match, refereed by Lazio star Ciro Immobile, to help the Roma community.
New regulations in Italy mean most public travel and team sports are off-limits to those without a COVID-19 jab. Meanwhile, Uganda has ended the worlds-longest break for in-person learning. DW has the latest.
Watching top-level football in Germany without exposure to the gambling industry is impossible. Betting firms, governing bodies and clubs have made it commonplace in the sport, but individuals can pay a huge price.
Italy's men's national team has won the European Championships for the first time since 1968 after a penalty shootout victory over England at Wembley. For England, 55 years of hurt go on.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version