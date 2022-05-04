 The soccer nuns of the Vatican | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 04.05.2022

Focus on Europe

The soccer nuns of the Vatican

Sports-loving nuns sometimes meet resistance in the church. That doesn't damper the Vatican's female soccer players' enthusiasm.

Watch video 04:47

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 04.05.2022

