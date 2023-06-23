The Smoke Detector Catching Wildfires Early
Also on Tomorrow Today:
Keeping the Great Barrier Reef alive
Coral reefs are especially hard hit by climate change. Rising temperatures kill entire reefs. But reefs are not only important for coastal protection, in Asia alone, they provide food for 1 billion people. Can the Great Barrier Reef be saved?
Just ask! Can tropical cyclones cross the equator?
No tropical cyclone has made it across the equator so far. It doesn't mean that it is not possible. In recent decades cyclones were rather moving away from the equator, still, Rodrigo Moncayo from Ecuador wanted to know: Can tropical cyclones cross the equator?
The extinction of the world's mountain glaciers
A recent study predicts that almost all of the world's mountain glaciers may disappear by the end of this century. Local effects will have global consequences. We look at the details.
The resurgence of Morocco's argan trees
Trees are important for the climate, reforestration programs are key in fighting climate change. One internationally-funded argan tree planting project in Morocco not only benefits the climate and local environment but also the people themselves.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 24.06.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 24.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 24.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 27.06.2023 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 26.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3