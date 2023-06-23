The Smoke Detector Catching Wildfires Early

Less rainfall means drier soil. That combined with longer periods of heat is a recipe for wildfires. A Berlin-based start-up has set itself the goal of detecting blazes early.

Also on Tomorrow Today:

Image: ZDF

Keeping the Great Barrier Reef alive

Coral reefs are especially hard hit by climate change. Rising temperatures kill entire reefs. But reefs are not only important for coastal protection, in Asia alone, they provide food for 1 billion people. Can the Great Barrier Reef be saved?

Image: NOAA/AP/picture alliance

Just ask! Can tropical cyclones cross the equator?

No tropical cyclone has made it across the equator so far. It doesn't mean that it is not possible. In recent decades cyclones were rather moving away from the equator, still, Rodrigo Moncayo from Ecuador wanted to know: Can tropical cyclones cross the equator?

Image: IMAGO

The extinction of the world's mountain glaciers

A recent study predicts that almost all of the world's mountain glaciers may disappear by the end of this century. Local effects will have global consequences. We look at the details.

Image: ZDF

The resurgence of Morocco's argan trees

Trees are important for the climate, reforestration programs are key in fighting climate change. One internationally-funded argan tree planting project in Morocco not only benefits the climate and local environment but also the people themselves.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 24.06.2023 – 03:30 UTC

SAT 24.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC

SAT 24.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC

SUN 25.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC

MON 26.06.2023 – 05:30 UTC

MON 26.06.2023 – 14:30 UTC

MON 26.06.2023 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 27.06.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4



DW Deutsch+

MON 26.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3