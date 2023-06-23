  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine

The Smoke Detector Catching Wildfires Early

38 minutes ago

Less rainfall means drier soil. That combined with longer periods of heat is a recipe for wildfires. A Berlin-based start-up has set itself the goal of detecting blazes early.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SwbV
DW Sendung Projekt Zukunft Waldbrandfrueherkennung
Image: ZDF

 

Also on Tomorrow Today:

DW Sendung Projekt Great Barrier Reef
Image: ZDF

Keeping the Great Barrier Reef alive

Coral reefs are especially hard hit by climate change. Rising temperatures kill entire reefs. But reefs are not only important for coastal protection, in Asia alone, they provide food for 1 billion people. Can the Great Barrier Reef be saved?

 

 

Satellitenaufnahme | Hurricane Roslyn
Image: NOAA/AP/picture alliance

Just ask! Can tropical cyclones cross the equator?

No tropical cyclone has made it across the equator so far. It doesn't mean that it is not possible. In recent decades cyclones were rather moving away from the equator, still, Rodrigo Moncayo from Ecuador wanted to know: Can tropical cyclones cross the equator?

 

 

DW Sendung Projekt Zukunft Gletscherschmelze
Image: IMAGO

The extinction of the world's mountain glaciers

A recent study predicts that almost all of the world's mountain glaciers may disappear by the end of this century. Local effects will have global consequences. We look at the details.

 

 

 

DW Sendung Projekt Zukunft Arganbäume
Image: ZDF

The resurgence of Morocco's argan trees

Trees are important for the climate, reforestration programs are key in fighting climate change. One internationally-funded argan tree planting project in Morocco not only benefits the climate and local environment but also the people themselves.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 24.06.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 24.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 24.06.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 25.06.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 26.06.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 27.06.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

MON 26.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Electoral posters of the top two presidential candidates in the 2018 election, Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Men in suits stand near a robot

China touts Germany business ties despite unsolved tensions

China touts Germany business ties despite unsolved tensions

Business24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kazakh President Tokayev and his German counterpart Steinmeier are seen together

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Politics20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of a rusty blue boat crammed with hundreds of migrants

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Catastrophe18 hours ago03:28 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

ConflictsJune 21, 202302:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

external

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

OffbeatJune 20, 202302:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage