The sixth panel of the event series "Constructive Journalism Dialogues: Dispatches from the field" will take place in March

Diverse teams, inclusive content and cross-cultural collaboration are not just buzzwords, but the breeding ground for reliable, nuanced and high-quality reporting. New media platforms like Climate Tracker and Unbias the News put these values and processes at the center of their work. Their audience growth seems to prove them right: new generations of readers want content that reflects their experiences and perspectives. Interestingly and to the benefit of their stories, several of the platforms are producing constructive and solution-oriented journalism and are investing in building new networks of cross-cultural collaboration.

In this panel, “Diversifying media: Cross-cultural Constructive Journalism”, representatives of alternative media platforms will give us a look behind their stories and share insight into their organizational structures, working practices, successes and challenges. How have they created teams that allow for different perspectives on content? How do they encourage cross-cultural collaboration? What are their positions as supporters of underrepresented voices and the new generation of constructive storytellers? And lastly, how do they contribute to building a sustainable ecosystem for constructive, solution-oriented storytelling that has the potential to spill over to the mainstream?

The session “Diversifying media: Cross-cultural Constructive Journalism” will be held on March 24, 2022, at 2:00 pm CET. The speakers will be Tina Lee, Unbias the News and Chris Wright, Climate Tracker. The session will be moderated by Dina Aboughazala, from Egab, a solutions journalism platform based in Egypt.

Presented in collaboration with the Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) in New York, US, and the Constructive Institute (CI) in Arhus, Denmark, the series features virtual sessions held between October 2021 and March 2022.

Meet the panelists

Tina Lee is a Berlin-based writer, editor and researcher. She is the editor-in-chief of Unbias the News, a feminist cross-border newsroom from the award-winning journalism network Hostwriter. She is also head of publications at Hostwriter and was editor-in-chief of the 2019 book "Unbias the News: Why diversity matters for journalism". She holds a master's degree in international law and international relations from the University of Kent and a Juris Doctor in Law from the Catholic University of America.

Chris Wrightis the founder and managing director of Climate Tracker, a global journalism network of more than 12,000 journalists. Through his time at Climate Tracker, he has facilitated journalism training in over 15 countries and managed more than ten journalism teams reporting on UN climate events. Outside of Climate Tracker, he has also consulted for Seacology in Malaysia, and Human Rights Watch.

Moderator Dina Aboughazala is an Egyptian media entrepreneur and bilingual journalist who spent 14 years working for the BBC before launching her media startup, Egab, in August 2020. Egab specializes in solutions journalism and acts as a virtual newsroom for local journalists from across the Middle East and Africa to empower them to publish in regional and international media outlets.

