'The situation is tense', Polish border guard spokesperson tells DW

Polish authorities have arrested three individuals, including one German citizen, for helping migrants trying to illegally enter the EU. The crossings come after two border camps were cleared.
Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki slammed Belarus' efforts to use migrants as "weapons" against the bloc ahead of talks with EU leaders. He also accused Belarus of having the "back-room support" of Russian President Putin.
Migrants attempting to enter Poland from Belarus find themselves struggling to survive the harsh winter conditions. Poland's decision to obstruct rescuers makes the journey even more dangerous, says DW's Amien Essif.
Belarus has signaled its intention to talk with the EU over the humanitarian situation at the Polish-Belarusian border. But the deadlock has proven fatal for some of the thousands stranded while trying to reach the EU.
