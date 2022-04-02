 The situation in Ukraine: DW′s Nick Connolly reports from Kyiv | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 09.04.2022

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

DW News

The situation in Ukraine: DW's Nick Connolly reports from Kyiv

Watch video 03:40

01.04.2022 Ukrainische Soldaten nähern sich einem Graben, den russische Soldaten bei der Rückeroberung eines Gebiets am Stadtrand von Kiew benutzt hatten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine says it has retaken entire Kyiv region 02.04.2022

The horrors of Bucha

The horrors of Bucha 06.04.2022

Confidence returns to Kyiv Ort: Kyiv, Ukraine Schlagwörter: Ukraine war, Kyiv, cafe, Podil Sendung: News Sendedatum: 29.03.2022 Rechte: DW 1. Bild: Cafe in Kyiv.jpg Bildbeschreibung: Two people sit in a café in the Podil neighborhood of Kyiv.

Cautious confidence returns to people remaining in Kyiv 29.03.2022

29.03.2022 Berlin, fleeing war for an uncertain future. A refugee family from Ukraine finds refuge in Berlin.

A family fleeing the war in Ukraine looks back in horror 29.03.2022

Calcinated cars are pictured outside a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations, after it was hit by a rocket attack killing at least 35 people, on April 8, 2022. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Top stories in 90 seconds 09.04.2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported 300 were injured, saying the strike showed evil with no limits.

Missile kills dozens at crowded Ukrainian train station 09.04.2022

Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-al-Rahman has been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

First trial relating to Sudan’s Darfur atrocities 09.04.2022

Food prices and supply have made Iftar a challenge. DW follows one family in Dar es Salaam as they get ready for supper.

Rising food prices pose challenge for Tanzanian family's Iftar 09.04.2022

A military instructor teaches civilians holding wooden replicas of Kalashnikov rifles, as they take part in a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 6, 2022. - Amid fears of a potential invasion by Russian troops massed on Ukraine's border, within the framework of the training there were classes on tactics, paramedics, training on the obstacle course. The training is conducted by instructors with combat experience, members of the movement Total Resistance. Ukraine's presidency on February 06, insisted the chance of resolving soaring tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack, as the US warned Moscow was stepping up preparations for an invasion. An honest assessment of the situation suggests that the chance of finding a diplomatic solution for de-escalation is still substantially higher than the threat of further escalation, said presidency advisor Mykhailo Podolyak in a statement. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine: War and Resistance in Kyiv 08.04.2022

In the forest near Kyiv, Ukrainian volunteers practice using weapons. Beauty salons open again in the city center. "Death is everywhere anyway”. A woman in Kyiv describes life during war while getting her nails done.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / This photograph taken on April 8, 2022 shows the train station, seen from a train car, after a rocket attack in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. - A rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed dozens on April 8, 2022 as civilians raced to flee the Donbas region bracing for a feared Russian offensive. Fifty people were killed, including five children, the regional governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said as the toll rose on one of the deadliest strikes of the six-week-old war. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine: Boris Johnson in Kyiv meeting with Zelenskyy 09.04.2022

Boris Johnson traveled to the Ukrainian capital. US and UK officials have warned of increased Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine after a deadly train station strike. DW has the latest.

Staus vor den Strassesperren

Life is slowly returning to the streets of Kyiv 07.04.2022

More and more people and cars can be seen on the streets of Kyiv. Supermarkets shelves are refilling, hairdressers, cafes and restaurants are reopening. We report on the mood in the Ukrainian capital.

26.2.2022, Kiew, Ukraine, TOPSHOT - A Ukrainian soldier in an armoured vehicle waits on the west side of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 26, 2022. - Ukrainian soldiers beat back a Russian attack in the capital Kyiv only hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warns Moscow would attempt to take the city before dawn. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

'We have to defend ourselves' — young Ukrainians and the war 07.04.2022

Russia's invasion has dramatically changed the lives of young people in Ukraine. Many have joined the army, others the Territorial Defense Force, others are active as volunteers.