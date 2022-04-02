The situation in Ukraine: DW's Nick Connolly reports from Kyiv

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
In the forest near Kyiv, Ukrainian volunteers practice using weapons. Beauty salons open again in the city center. "Death is everywhere anyway”. A woman in Kyiv describes life during war while getting her nails done.
Boris Johnson traveled to the Ukrainian capital. US and UK officials have warned of increased Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine after a deadly train station strike. DW has the latest.
More and more people and cars can be seen on the streets of Kyiv. Supermarkets shelves are refilling, hairdressers, cafes and restaurants are reopening. We report on the mood in the Ukrainian capital.
Russia's invasion has dramatically changed the lives of young people in Ukraine. Many have joined the army, others the Territorial Defense Force, others are active as volunteers.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version