Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann demonstrates the single leg deadlift, which builds strength, stability and balance in the legs and core.
Women outlive men by an average of four to five years. That's because men tend to have less healthy habits and are less likely to go to the doctor than women.
France, Spain and Northern Ireland have all lost key players to anterior cruciate ligament injuries at Euro 2022. ACL injuries usually mean a season out of action. Why are they so much more common in women?
