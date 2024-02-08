  1. Skip to content
Leonard Cheong's fashion is helping the LGBTQI+ community

Georg Matthes
August 2, 2024

Exploring the different ways in which fashion is used to express identity, we meet Leonard Cheong, who is changing the fashion industry in Singapore at his own pace. His goal is nothing less than to express the identity of the local LGBTQI+ community.

