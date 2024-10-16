The silent backbone: Sri Lanka's Tamil tea pickers

Food SecuritySri LankaThe silent backbone: Sri Lanka's Tamil tea pickersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecuritySri LankaAparna Ramamurthy10/16/2024October 16, 2024The hill country Tamils in Sri Lanka — workers who have shaped the nation's tea industry for centuries continue to live on the margins until today. Despite their invaluable contributions, they face ongoing struggles for recognition and rights. https://p.dw.com/p/4lsJqAdvertisement