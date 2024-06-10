"Every year things are changing more. Every year there's more sadness," muleteer Francisco Gallardo told Reuters. He has been working on El Plomo since age 14, helping mountaineers get to the base camp around 1,300 meters below the summit. The 60-year-old fears that he and his family will only be able to stay for another 10 years or so before they’ll be forced to move and look for new work.